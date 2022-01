SAGINAW, MI — Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue searching for a man who shot a teenage clerk in the face during an armed robbery of a Saginaw store. The shooting in question occurred about 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at the Family Dollar at 3417 E. Genesee St. A man entered the store, shot the 18-year-old clerk, then left with an undisclosed amount of money. The victim, identified by friends and family as Ariana Flynn, suffered a gunshot wound to her face.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO