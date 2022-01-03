ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd's New Album Is Dropping Soon, And This New Teaser Is Everything

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a good day to be a fan of The Weeknd. The singer announced he’s gearing up to release a new album and it will be here before you know it. Oh, and it has so many surprise celeb features, so it just might be his most star-studded project...

Variety

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7). He unveiled  the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
Variety

The Weeknd Doubles Down on the ‘80s and Even Michael Jackson on the Upbeat ‘Dawn FM’: Album Review

The Weeknd’s music has always been based around a combination of light and darkness, as the truth-in-advertising title of his 2015 sophomore full-length album, “The Beauty Behind the Madness,” stated — love and hate, happiness and anger, hope and despair, and any number of other complimentary/ contradictory, yin-and-yang elements. That combination reached a new and unintended level when his last album, the blockbuster “After Hours,” was released on March 20, 2020 — just as the horrors of the pandemic became inescapable — and for many people it’s difficult to hear even that album’s most beautiful songs without feeling the chill...
power953.com

Jim Carrey says The Weeknd's new album is "deep and elegant"

On Monday, The Weeknd surprised fans by announcing that his new album Dawn FM would be arriving Friday, and then further surprised them by revealing that fellow Canadian star Jim Carrey would be featured on the project. Now, the comedian himself is giving us a sneak preview of the much-anticipated album.
Elite Daily

The Weeknd's Hosting A Livestream Event For His New Album, And You're Invited

The Weeknd is ushering in a new chapter, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Just three days after the start of 2022, he announced his newest album, Dawn FM, will arrive on Jan. 7. It was the best surprise for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours, and there’s a lot to be excited about this time. The Weeknd has so many epic collaborations on the album, and as part of the rollout, he’s throwing the ultimate livestream party.
Lil Wayne
Jim Carrey
Quincy Jones
thebrag.com

It looks like The Weeknd is ready to drop his new album any day now

The Weeknd has kicked off the New Year with a bang by teasing fans with the arrival of his largely anticipated fifth studio album. The artist has been teasing the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours for the last few months, revealing in October that the fifth album was almost complete, and the “only thing missing is a couple [of] characters that are key to the narrative.”
musictimes.com

The Weeknd Drops New Album 'Dawn FM', Will It Follow The Success of 'After Hours'?

Following his successful "After Hours" in 2020, The Weeknd has finally announced that "Dawn FM", his new album, will be released this Friday, January 7, 2022. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, teased his fans and followers on his Instagram account over the New Year's weekend, adding that people should "wake up at dawn tomorrow". He shared a snippet of a text message exchange with XO Records Co-Founder La Mar, in which he decided to "just drop the whole thing".
ETOnline.com

The Weeknd Teases New Album With Cryptic Instagram Post

The Weeknd is getting ready to release some new music. The "Blinding Lights" singer took to Instagram Sunday to share a cryptic post that hints that a new album is on the way. "Wake up at dawn tomorrow…," the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, wrote alongside a photo of the sun shining in a lush, green yard.
wfav951.com

The Weeknd Reveals Track List And Collaborations For New Album

Earlier this week, The Weeknd announced his next album and now, he’s revealed the track list in a video posted on social media on Wednesday (Jan 5). The clip opens with The Weeknd lying on the ground and there’s a mysterious woman wearing a red hood. Then there’s a quick look at an aged man, seeming to be himself. That image is also the album cover.
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Lotus, The Weeknd, Vulfpeck & Cory Wong + More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Lotus, Vulfpeck & Cory Wong, The Weeknd, Waxahatchee and Baked Shrimp. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Welcomes the Light in New Album 'Dawn FM'

The Weeknd has officially dropped off his latest studio album, Dawn FM. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 16-track record features high-profile appearances from Tyler, the Creator on “Here We Go… Again”, Lil Wayne on “I Heard You’re Married”, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and Jim Carrey on the outro “Phantom Regret.” Prior to the album release, he held a special livestream experience with Amazon Music. “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time,” he shared in a statement.
Genius

Read All The Lyrics To The Weeknd’s New Album ‘Dawn FM’

New year means new music, and The Weeknd is boldly leading the charge with his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, which arrived today. The album was first announced earlier this week, when Abel Tesfaye released a trailer that promised a “new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.” He later revealed the official tracklist and the cover art, in which he appears as an old man.
Elite Daily

15 Catchy Lyrics From The Weeknd's Dawn FM To Use As IG Captions

The Weeknd is starting 2022 with a bang. On Friday, Jan. 7, he dropped his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Dawn FM, which he’s been teasing since the release of his single “Take My Breath” in August 2021. The 16-track record includes a number of surprise guests, like Jim Carrey, who helps narrate the album as a radio host. Fans can also hear Lil Wayne on “I Heard You’re Married” and Tyler, The Creator on "Here We Go... Again,” which fans think is about The Weeknd’s rumored relationship with Angelina Jolie. Since Dawn FM is filled with nothing but certified bops, I thought it’d be a good idea to round up the best lyrics throughout the project that would make for catchy Instagram captions. If you’re in need of some inspiration, you’ve come to the right place.
Rolling Stone

Five Things We Learned from the Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’

“I just want to be a filmmaker,” Abel Tesfaye told Rolling Stone in 2020, months after he made his big-screen debut in Uncut Gems. “I want to make great cinema.” With his latest album, Dawn FM, he’s channeled his passion for film into one of his most theatrical work yet. His fifth studio LP enlists a prime cast of singular rappers (Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator), distinctive producers (Max Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never), and high-wattage friends (Jim Carrey and Quincy Jones) to spin a rousing drama of death and love. The Weeknd even calls upon Josh Safdie, the...
Elite Daily

Is The Weeknd's "Here We Go... Again" About Angelina? Fans Are Convinced

Thanks to an *interesting* lyric featured in The Weeknd’s fifth studio album, Dawn FM, which dropped on Friday, Jan. 7, fans are now convinced more than ever he and Angelina Jolie are an item. The stars first sparked dating rumors in June 2021 when they were reportedly seen having dinner together in Santa Monica. Although they never confirmed they’re more than friends, fans think there’s definitely something going on between them after The Weeknd gushed about falling for a “movie star” in his new song, "Here We Go... Again.”
EDMTunes

Swedish House Mafia & Calvin Harris Featured In The Weeknd’s New Album

There is a lot of hype surrounding The Weeknd and his upcoming album Dawn FM. In the midst of things, it appears that Swedish House Mafia have contributed to the track ‘Sacrifice’. Looks like Swedish House Mafia’s new manager is really bringing them together with the. In...
