Man Killed In Suffolk County House Fire

66 Stepney Lane in Brentwood Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a house fire on Long Island.

Brentwood Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 66 Stepney Lane at about 4:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said a man was alone in the home at the time and died in the fire.

The man's identity will be determined by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the cause of the fire was non-criminal in nature, police said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

