New Year’s resolutions aren’t just for grown-ups anymore. According to CNN, The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents and guardians sit down with kids to help them pick out some goals to work toward in 2022. They say kids can learn to focus on healthy habits and new goals just like adults and that making resolutions can help kids get motivated and give them a sense of accomplishment. Personally, as a mom I don’t know if I would call it a “resolution” with the negative connotation that the word comes with that word but I LOVE the idea of setting goals for the year!

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO