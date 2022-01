The father of a five-year-old boy found dead on New Year’s Eve has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his “happy, funny and cheeky” son.Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to a property in Oldham, Greater Manchester.An investigation into his death continues and a woman in her 30s has been detained under the Mental Health Act.His father Gary Keenan said Dylan was his “best mate” – and is being especially missed by his brother, who he adored.Mr Keenan has been looking through photos and videos of Dylan on his phone, and remembering special moments.“He was a happy,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO