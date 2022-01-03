ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

BOCES welding program welcomes guest speaker

wnypapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelding teachers Eric Farrell and Shane Bartella recently invited Matt Kasprzyk from BOYD Corp. into their classrooms at the Niagara Career and Technical Education Center. Kasprzyk is the regional human resources manager for BOYD, a world-leading innovator of technologies in material science, engineered...

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Niagara Gazette

BOCES Diesel Technology program hosts training event

MEDINA — Diesel Equipment Technology teacher Mike Schultz says he is grateful for the partnerships that his Orleans Career and Technical Education Center class has. Not only do these partnerships expand students’ opportunities for learning additional skills, they open the students' eyes to different career paths. Recently Schultz’s...
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
akronschools.com

Ellet CLC S.T.E.M. Awards

This year, Ohio Academy of Science selected 37 Ohio schools and 464 teachers to receive The Governor's Thomas Edison Awards for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research for their accomplishments during the 2019-2020 school year. Ellet CLC has received recognition and a special Governor's Award certificate. Several Ellet staff members were acknowledged for their guidance and dedication on State Science day and received a complimentary membership to The Ohio Academy of Science. The Technology Division of the Ohio Development Services Agency funded the program.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Springfield Schools expanding ESL program for Spanish, Haitian Creole and French speakers

The Springfield City School District is expanding their English as a Second Language program to meet the needs of a rapidly growing immigrant community. The district is bringing on five ESL teachers, three bilingual teaching assistants, a multicultural outreach specialist and an English Language Learner Curriculum specialist. The district hopes to better serve Spanish, Haitian Creole and French - speaking students.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welding#Boces#Boces Welding Program#Boyd Corp
wnypapers.com

Applications accepted for ASI's 'Give for Greatness' granting program

Arts Services Inc. of Western New York announced applications for its annual “Give for Greatness” granting program are open. The grants support small to mid-sized nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties by providing general operating support up to $2,000 to help build organizational capacity. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.
NIAGARA, NY
lcnme.com

CLC YMCA Welcomes New Programming Director

The newest addition to the Central Lincoln County YMCA, Program Director Morgan Perry, is a home-grown product. Perry accepted the position in mid-November following the exit of Joe Clark, who served in the position for over a decade. Born and raised in Damariscotta, Perry attended Great Salt Bay Community School and Lincoln Academy, where she served as the manager for the baseball and tennis teams.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
thefabricator.com

AWS awards Welding Workforce Grant to nine schools

The AWS Foundation has announced the winners of its Welding Workforce Grant, given to secondary, postsecondary, and welder training facilities to improve their welding education programs. Grant funding of up to $25,000 per location is awarded to facilities to make improvements, invest in capital items such as welding or metalworking equipment, or purchase/upgrade computers or computer-based training systems.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
Times-Union Newspaper

CCMLK Announces 2022 Program With Keynote Speaker Melvin Adams

The Committee to Commemorate Martin Luther King (CCMLK) announced the 34th Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Event. The 2022 celebration will be Jan. 17 at the Manahan Orthopedic Capital Center on the Grace College campus. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the program is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
WARSAW, IN
pdjnews.com

Alan Avery guest speaker at American Legion meeting

Alan Avery from OK2A, Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, recently spoke to Perry’s American Legion Unit 53 on OK2A’s purpose and why he is the Noble County Coordinator for the program. He is seen above at left with American Legion Unit 53 Commander Tina Kilmer.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
huntington.edu

HU Welcomes MLK Convocation Speaker Laurel Bunker

Huntington University is pleased to announce that the keynote speaker for the 2022 MLK Convocation will be Laurel Bunker. Bunker has been a leader in the fields of nonprofit management, education, and church ministry for over 30 years, most recently serving as campus pastor and vice president and dean for Christian formation and church relations at Bethel University in Minnesota. A graduate of Hamline University and Luther Theological Seminary in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Bunker’s mission is to impact the lives of men, women, and children through empowered teaching and preaching and through mentoring others to be influencers of culture through Christ-centered leadership development. Over the years, Bunker has held positions in national organizations such as YoungLife, the Jeremiah Program, and the YMCA. She has worked as a pastor, conference speaker and church and organizational consultant. She will complete her doctoral degree in higher education administration in 2022.
HUNTINGTON, IN
thereminder.com

Wilbraham and Hampden Senior Centers welcome patrons back with in-person programs

HAMPDEN/WILBRAHAM –Moving into 2022, local senior centers are welcoming back patrons after a year and a half in which services were offered virtually and face to face contact was difficult, at best. “Things are really good, actually,” said Hampden Council (COA) Executive Director Rebecca Moriarty. “We are open. We...
HAMPDEN, MA
wnypapers.com

Erie County Department of Health presents 'test to stay' program to school leaders & district superintendents

Plans in place for initiative to begin for many schools next week. At a virtual meeting Friday with more than 150 Erie County school administrators, district superintendents and nursing staff from public, private and charters schools, the Erie County Department of Health and its epidemiology school team presented “test to stay” protocols for p-12 students. ECDOH stated, “This program may start for many schools as early as next week.”
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Entrepreneur

How to Be a Culture Champion in 2022

There isn’t a company around today that hasn’t faced changes in the past two years. Even those that successfully dominated the complexities of building a workplace culture during the global...
BUSINESS
wnypapers.com

Niagara Arts Guild meeting

The Niagara Arts Guild features self-taught artist Marc Daskavitz at its January meeting. Formerly an account manager for health care, Daskavitz retired to practice art full time after finding art therapeutic. He started with black and white drawings and now concentrates on using color theory to create abstract canvases. Studying...
LOCKPORT, NY
Cheddar News

Pearson CEO Says Flexibility Is Key to Maximize Remote Instruction for Students

The highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 has forced school districts nationwide to return to virtual instruction, but there remain concerns about the quality of education students are receiving online. Andy Bird, CEO of Pearson, an education publisher and assessment service provider, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about steps educators and parents can take to make the remote learning experience an easier one, noting that one of the biggest advantages teachers can have is flexibility. "You cannot take a rigid timetable that works in the analog world and replicate that in the digital world. You need to have flexibility. Asynchronous learning, I think, is a very important part," he told Cheddar.
EDUCATION
Itemlive.com

Northeast Arc receives $10,000 grant

Northeast Arc’s Autism Support Center has received a $10,000 grant from the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. These funds will provide critical information and support to families with autism The post Northeast Arc receives $10,000 grant appeared first on Itemlive.
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Insurance Agents Association announces new leadership, directors for 2022

The Vermont Insurance Agents Association, a statewide trade association representing nearly 100 independent insurance agencies in Vermont, has elected several insurance agents to senior officer positions and announced a pair of executives to its 2022 board of directors. New senior officers are:. Michael Barrett, owner and principal of Barrett Insurance...
VERMONT STATE
ncmissouri.edu

NCMC Welcomes FFA Greenhands

North Central Missouri College welcomed over 350 area high school FFA Greenhand members, advisors, sponsors, and guests to the annual Greenhand Motivational Conference held on the Main Campus in Trenton, MO. The students met state FFA officers and learned more about the field of agriculture and opportunities available through FFA. The event was co-sponsored by North Central Missouri College and MFA Incorporated.
TRENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy