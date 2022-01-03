BOCES welding program welcomes guest speaker

Huntington University is pleased to announce that the keynote speaker for the 2022 MLK Convocation will be Laurel Bunker. Bunker has been a leader in the fields of nonprofit management, education, and church ministry for over 30 years, most recently serving as campus pastor and vice president and dean for Christian formation and church relations at Bethel University in Minnesota. A graduate of Hamline University and Luther Theological Seminary in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Bunker’s mission is to impact the lives of men, women, and children through empowered teaching and preaching and through mentoring others to be influencers of culture through Christ-centered leadership development. Over the years, Bunker has held positions in national organizations such as YoungLife, the Jeremiah Program, and the YMCA. She has worked as a pastor, conference speaker and church and organizational consultant. She will complete her doctoral degree in higher education administration in 2022.

