ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nas & Hit-Boy's 1st Week Sales For "Magic" Are Here

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales figures for Nas and Hit-Boy's newest album, Magic, are here. Over the first week since being released, the project moved 22k copies, landing it in the top 30 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was released on December 24, 2021,...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 2

Related
liveforlivemusic.com

Nas Releases Surprise Album, ‘Magic’ [Listen]

Nas treated fans to a surprise release over the holiday weekend, dropping his 14th studio album, Magic. Arriving on December 24th via Mass Appeal Records, Magic sees production work from Hit-Boy, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Nas (real name Nasir Jones). Magic marks Nas’ second full-length album...
MUSIC
Vibe

Nas Drops New ‘Magic’ Album, Announces Release Of ‘King’s Disease 3’

Rap fans were treated to a pleasant surprise this past Friday (Dec. 24) when Nas delivered an early Christmas present in the form of his new album, Magic. A nine-track effort that sees the rap legend reconnecting with producer Hit-Boy, whom he previously worked with on the first two installments of their King’s Disease series, Magic continues Nas’ hot streak as he puts forth a string of performances that harken back to the period when he was referred to as the “Nasty” one. Scored by Hit-Boy, with an additional contribution from Dustin Corbett, Magic includes standout salvos like “Meet Joe Black,”...
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Jay Z
Person
Drizzy
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Nas
Person
Ol' Dirty Bastard
Person
Dj Premier
Person
J Cole
Person
Drake
thatgrapejuice.net

Stream: Nas’ ‘Magic’ Album (Featuring ASAP Rocky & DJ Premier)

Nas is back with more new tunes. For, the iconic rapper has unleashed his latest project, ‘Magic.’ The album is a collaboration between Nas and Hit-Boy. The collaborative project features such songs as: ‘Speechless,’ ‘The Truth,’ and ‘Wu for the Children.’ Moreover, some other famous faces are featured on the album. Both ASAP Rocky and DJ Premier make appearances.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Nas and Hit-Boy's Surprise Project 'Magic' Debuts at No. 30

Nas and Hit-Boy‘s surprise joint project Magic has debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard 200. According to reports, the nine-track project earned a total of 22,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The pair announced the record on December 23, 2021 — a day before its scheduled release date of December 24. Magic features only two guest appearances from A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier on the cut “Wave Gods.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Nas Makes ‘Magic’ in Top 5 of Top Rap Albums Chart

Nas expands his top 10 count on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart, as Magic debuts at No. 5 on the chart dated Jan. 8 to secure his tenth top 10 effort on the list. The set, released Dec. 24 on Mass Appeal after one day of notice, starts with 21,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Dec. 30, according to MRC Data.
MUSIC
Vibe

Nas Gives Fans Streaming Rights To Two Songs In NFT Partnership

Rap star Nas has begun the new year on a high note as the rapper recently announced his latest endeavor in the cryptocurrency realm, a partnership with blockchain-powered platform Royal. With the assistance of Royal, Nas will convert the streaming royalty rights to two of his songs, “Ultra Black” and “Rare,” into limited digital assets, which are extended versions of NFTs. The 48-year-old will give up 50 percent of his streaming rights for both of those songs as part of the sale, which will occur on Royal’s official website on Jan. 11 and will include a limited amount of tokens...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand New Music#Music Industry#Nas Hit Boy#Mass Appeal Records#Magic#The Notorious B I G
hotnewhiphop.com

Moneybagg Yo Flexes $25K Louis Vuitton Coat

Moneybagg Yo has had a stellar year, making a huge jump into the mainstream with his album A Gangsta's Pain, which garnered the 16th most units sold of any album in 2021. He is truly in his money bag, as this month was the five year anniversary of when he made his first million dollars. Now that he has leveled up and has the cash to show for it, Moneybagg decided to splurge on a brand new white Louis Vuitton fur coat. As he showed it off on Instagram, he included a tribute hashtag for the late Virgil Abloh, who was the creative director of Louis Vuitton: "I See A Million Next To A Shark I Probably Dive In #RipVirgilAbloh"
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Says He's Tired Of Dealing With "Goofies"

Lil Durk lamented his frustration with "goofies" on Instagram, over the weekend, saying that he's tired of having to make them look tough. Durk didn't clarify any further as to who he was referring to. “I don’t say much but I’m tired of making goofies on our end look tuff...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Growing Tired of This Couple

There is a lull in the season as Blue Bloods remains on hiatus until the new year. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from discussing the show online. If you want to find out what fans are thinking, just go over to Reddit. Viewers bounce ideas and ask questions all the time on the message board site. The Blue Bloods subreddit has been full of some hot takes and the latest one might not be so much of a hot take after all.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

Shekinah Anderson Praises Kandi Burruss + Says TI is One Reason Why She Hates Men

Scandalous accusations ended Shekinah Anderson and Tiny Harris’ friendship. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Anderson had a nasty fallout with Tiny Harris. The two women were close friends for years. Many people watched their friendship play out on television. Shekinah used to appear on “TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” However, she was eventually kicked off the show. It was alleged that TI didn’t want her to be on the show anymore. So it’s been rumored for years that Shekinah didn’t have the best relationship with the rapper although she was close to Tiny. However, Shekinah and Tiny would crumble after Shekinah tried to speak out amid the serious accusations made against Tiny and TI.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy