Princeton, WV

Covid-19 Surge Testing to be held in Princeton

By Harper Emch
 5 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 Testing and Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Princeton, WV.

The clinic will take place at ResCare, located at 712 Mercer Street. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The clinic will run from 11:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. Insurance is not required.

You will get results back 48 to 72 hours after taking the test.

HEALTH: FDA authorizes COVID-19 boosters for 12 to 15-year-olds

Vaccinations of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson will be available for everyone ages 5 and up, but any child under the age of 18 wanting a vaccination will need a parent or legal guardian present.

For more information, email surge.testing@paac2.org , call 304-741-7157, or visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram at @PAAC.Surge for updates.

