Music

The Weeknd to Return With New Album Dawn FM This Friday

Spin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about starting the year off with a bang. After a fairly busy year that saw him feature on and drop some singles, The Weeknd is kicking off 2022 in style. On Monday morning, The Weeknd announced that his latest album will be released this Friday, January 7. Titled Dawn FM,...

www.spin.com

themusicuniverse.com

Top Grammy nominations vying for Best Album in 2022

If you love music and everything related to it, there is no way you do not expect the next Grammy Award. It is an excellent chance to replenish your playlist with the best hits. Believe it or not, but there is a considerable number of people of different ages who...
MUSIC
Variety

The Weeknd Doubles Down on the ‘80s and Even Michael Jackson on the Upbeat ‘Dawn FM’: Album Review

The Weeknd’s music has always been based around a combination of light and darkness, as the truth-in-advertising title of his 2015 sophomore full-length album, “The Beauty Behind the Madness,” stated — love and hate, happiness and anger, hope and despair, and any number of other complimentary/ contradictory, yin-and-yang elements. That combination reached a new and unintended level when his last album, the blockbuster “After Hours,” was released on March 20, 2020 — just as the horrors of the pandemic became inescapable — and for many people it’s difficult to hear even that album’s most beautiful songs without feeling the chill...
MUSIC
Variety

Kanye West, Billie Eilish to Headline Coachella; Swedish House Mafia in the Mix

Billie Eilish and Kanye West are slated to headline the 2022 Coachella festival, sources tell Variety, on Saturday and Sunday night, respectively. Swedish House Mafia is also on the bill, although it is unclear whether the group is the festival’s third headliner — the traditional “throwback” slot for the reunion of a more veteran artist. West headlined the festival in 2011 and Eilish had a breakthrough performance in 2019 (she would be the youngest artist to top the Coachella bill); SHM previously performed at Coachella in 2012. The festival, which is already sold out, is scheduled to take place over the weekends...
MUSIC
Spin

Denzel Curry to Release New Album Melt My Eyes See Your Future

It’s been almost three years since Denzel Curry last released an album. In the interim, he’s released a pair of Record Store Day singles. The 2020 edition featured Curry covering Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name.”. On Wednesday, Curry shared a trailer for his...
MUSIC
Spin

Perfume Genius Remixes Live’s ‘Lightning Crashes’

Perfume Genius rang in the new year with a remix of “Lightning Crashes,” the standout track from Live‘s 1994 album Throwing Copper. Mike Hadreas stretches the iconic song to seven and a half minutes, but once it gets to the third line, “The placenta falls to the floor,” it gets stuck on a loop.
MUSIC
Spin

The Weeknd Unleashes Purgatory Dance Fantasy on Dawn FM

You are sitting in a car. The car is stuck in a tunnel; gridlock traffic. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. You are waiting your turn. All you can hear is the car radio. The smooth-talking DJ is guiding you forward, to “accept your fate with open arms.”
THEATER & DANCE
Spin

The Weeknd Shares New Video for ‘Sacrifice’ From Dawn FM

As you may or may not have heard, The Weeknd dropped a new album today. To go along with it, Abel Tesfaye has just released a new video for “Sacrifice.” As has been his wont with his video releases for the past few years, the “Sacrifice” clip takes twists and turns, and gets pretty dark. By getting dark, we mean that it involves a human sacrifice. It’s a similar vibe to the “Take My Breath” video, which was released last year.
MUSIC
Spin

Jack White Releases New Live Video, Discusses New Albums and Tour in Radio Appearance

More details are starting to come out about Jack White‘s big plans for 2022. Back in November, we learned that he’s planning on releasing a pair of albums in the coming months (April’s Fear of Dawn and July’s Entering Heaven Alive). Last month, the former White Stripe announced his globe-trotting “The Supply Chain Issues Tour.” Now, we know a little bit more, thanks to a recent interview with LA radio station Alt 98.7.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC

