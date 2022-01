The MCU is all about secrecy and surprises, and though there are people out there that try to spoil movies and shows, most of us fans want to see the reveals for ourselves, and Marvel tried their best to make that happen. In the recent Hawkeye series that led us from Thanksgiving to Christmas, fans got a couple cool surprises that included the return of Black Widow’s sister, Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, as well as big, bad villain Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO