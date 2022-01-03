ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ottawa Senators place Thomas Chabot, Zach Sanford, Chris Tierney in COVID protocol

By Gavin Lee
 5 days ago
Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators have added three more players to the COVID protocol, as Thomas Chabot, Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney are now unavailable. With the extra roster spots, they have recalled Michael Del Zotto from the AHL and added Scott Sabourin to the taxi squad.

The Senators now have nine players in the protocol, though Anton Forsberg is expected to clear Tuesday. Joshua Norris, Tyler Ennis, Dillon Heatherington, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Nick Paul are all on the sidelines, along with assistant coach Bob Jones and three members of the support staff.

Nearly every member of the Senators roster has now spent time on the COVID list at one point or another this season. Ottawa is set to play next on Jan. 6 against the Seattle Kraken, but the team will be seriously shorthanded.

