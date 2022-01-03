ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Omicron variant impacts school districts, as students return to classes in 2022

By Basil John
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tF3tf_0dbYMyuX00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The massive influx of COVID-19 cases affected many holiday plans, and just as we get into the New Year, the virus is having a big impact on schools.

“The acceleration of cases that we’ve seen is really unprecedented. Gone well beyond anything that we’ve seen before,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Fauci told ABC’s This Week, vaccination is the best way to combat the Omicron variant.

“When Omicron comes down to a low level, we keep it down at a low level, enough that it doesn’t disrupt our society, our economy, or our way of life,” Fauci said.

But just as millions of kids are ready to go back to the classroom, COVID-19 is impacting school districts across the country.

“But I still believe very firmly and very passionately, not only as an educator but as a parent that our students belong in the classroom and we can do it safely,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on CBS’ Face the Nation.

Cardona said the administration will continue to support in-person learning, despite the latest CDC data showing a jump in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

“We do believe our schools can remain open. We have to stay vigilant, we have to stay focused on those mitigation strategies that work and we have to continue to work together to give our students a chance to learn in the classroom,” Cardona said.

Dr. Fauci says parents need to take every step to protect their kids, by getting them vaccinated, wearing masks and getting tested.

“I think all of those things put together, it’s safe enough to get those kids back to school,” Fauci said.

Cardona says the administration is working with school districts to set up systems so that resources are readily available to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Jacksonville 6-year-old child found under trailer near where he was reported missing, is safe

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Amari Gabriel Christiansen, the 6-year-old who has been missing since Thursday, was been found Friday evening and was safe. Beth Purcell, media contact for Jacksonville Public Safety, said in a press release that Christiansen appeared to be in good health and was undergoing an evaluation from EMS Friday evening. Officials said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
5 On Your Side

Kirkwood School District will go back to mandatory masks when students return from winter break

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood School District announced it would require masks at all schools in the district when students return to classes. "We must ensure we are monitoring and responding to the most current information available to keep our students, staff and their families safe while maximizing in-person learning," district superintendent David Ulrich said in a message to students and parents. "Throughout the pandemic, we have remained committed to taking a deliberative, data-driven approach to our decision-making around COVID protocols."
KIRKWOOD, MO
Washingtonian.com

DC Public School Students Will Need a Negative Covid Test to Return to Class Next Week

Students in DC’s public schools will have to submit a negative Covid test before they’ll be allowed back in school next week, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday. How can you get a test? DC’s plan to distribute rapid tests via its libraries is going pretty well, Bowser said, noting that they’ve handed out more than 100,000 tests since last Wednesday. DC expects residents to self-report test results via an online portal. Here’s this week’s testing schedule, per Bowser’s office:
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#School Districts#Weather#Covid#Nexstar#White House#Cbs
KPBS

Sweetwater Union High School District distributes COVID-19 tests before students return to school next week

The South Bay has been significantly affected by the pandemic and with the recent surge in cases, one school district is helping out its community. “In the South Bay, we’ve been really impacted by COVID-19, a lot of our families are first responders, essential workers and so for us it’s critical that we provide our community with the support,” said Dr. Moises Aguirre, the superintendent of Sweetwater Union High School District.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The 74

Ask the Doctor: Navigating the “New Math” of Omicron in Schools

It’s a tricky moment in the pandemic for parents. Mere weeks ago — though it may feel like a lifetime — K-12 operations seemed to be moving toward something of a pandemic equilibrium. Studies had confirmed that COVID spread less in classrooms than the surrounding community, children as young as 5 had gained access to […]
EDUCATION
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy