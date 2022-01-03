Bay Head School closed Monday due to winter storms

BAY HEAD — Bay Head Elementary School will be closed today, Monday, Jan. 3, due to the winter storm forecast for Ocean County.

A state of emergency has been declared by Gov. Murphy for Ocean County, where the National Weather Service is forecasting from three to six inches of snow.

The school posted the following announcement on their website:

What: School closed due to impending weather forecast

When: Jan. 3, 2022

