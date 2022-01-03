ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Man Becomes Powerball's First Millionaire Of 2022

By Nicole Acosta
 5 days ago
Brian Mineweaser and his wife Dorothy Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Lottery

A Pennsylvania man has walked into the new year $1 million richer.

Brian Mineweaser, of Honey Brook, was named the first millionaire of 2022 just after midnight during ABC’s live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest," state lottery officials said.

“It’s just so surreal!” said Mineweaser. “It’s amazing to win $1 million! This will help me put my four kids through college.”

The 49-year-old was one of five top finalists from lottery players across the nation.

His name was drawn at random from among other nationwide lottery players after winning a special Pennsylvania Lottery Online Prize Drawing that gave him a chance to win the $1 million grand prize.

In addition to the $1 million prize, he received $2,022 for winning the PA Lottery Online Prize Drawing. He was also given an at-home New Year's Eve party package that included a $10,000 cash prize, among other prizes.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates Brian on his $1 million Powerball prize,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

“It was exciting to watch the winning moment live on television. We remind our players that it only takes one ticket to win a life-changing prize and playing the lottery in Pennsylvania helps the older residents of our commonwealth

The other finalists included were Linda Perkins from Aurora, IL; Aaron Rose from Slaughter, LA; Robert Long from Waterloo, IA, who represents a group of 22 lottery players called Lotto 22; and Shari Beenken from Titonka, IA.

Comments / 36

Western Pa. Rebel
5d ago

After taxes in Pennsylvania! I wonder what he'll do with the winnings of $78.96 Apparently Applebee's, celebrating his good fortune..

Reply(2)
6
Christine Lattner
5d ago

Very Happy For You And Your Family!!❤ Best Of Wishes To You!!❤❤

Reply
13
Marie Lamar
5d ago

Congrats to you. What a great way to start the new year. Good luck to you.

Reply
8
