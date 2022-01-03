ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

‘The Bachelor’ Clayton Echard Promises Viewers Will Learn Why He Told Multiple Women He Loves Them

By Elizabeth Wagmeister
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading man Clayton Echard will be guided by the show’s new host, ESPN sports commentator Jesse Palmer, the former football player who also happens to be the former star of “The Bachelor” Season 5, which aired in 2004. More from Variety. ABC Promos Go 1980s Retro...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

We're Calling It: The Bachelor Contestant Who Self-Eliminated Will Return to Clayton Echard's Season

The Bachelor season 26 premiere episode had a lot of drama before limos even arrived! Clayton Echard was confronted by contestant Salley Carson, who was introduced with the job title "Previously Engaged," so it was immediately clear this would be a major plot point. As it turns out, the weekend of filming for the season was actually supposed to be her wedding. And for that reason, she was prepared to walk away before the season began.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Bachelor Clayton Echard on Whether He Has Regrets After ‘Chaotic’ Season: ‘I Did Some Things Wrong’

Buckle up, Bachelor Nation. Clayton Echard is “looking forward to watching” season 26 of The Bachelor — but knows he’s going to have to own up to his mistakes. “[Doozy] — that’s a good word to choose,” the 28-year-old Missouri native told Us Weekly ahead of the Monday, January 3, premiere. “There’s plenty of words that you can pick — chaotic. It’s wild to see the promos, obviously, I lived through it, but I’m ready to watch it back. There are certain things that [I didn’t see]. I wasn’t there 24/7 around all the women, so I’m gonna see things for the first time myself. And I’m excited to see what that looks like. Obviously, I heard a lot of the drama that I wasn’t present for, but now I’m like, ‘OK, maybe I’ll catch somebody that told me a story that maybe doesn’t exactly match up with what I see.’”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Spoilers: Who Are Clayton Echard’s Final Three, And Did ABC’s Promo Already Reveal Them?

Whether you agree with Clayton Echard being The Bachelor or not, his time has come, and Season 26 looks like it’s going to bring the drama. For those of you who like to read the last page of a book first, we’re here to help you out by revealing the alleged three finalists of the upcoming season. But did ABC already spoil its ending, when it showed The Bachelor lead Echard saying “I love you” to three different women on the season preview? It might not be as clear-cut as they made it seem.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

The Bachelor premiere video: Clayton Echard, Jesse Palmer arrive

Tomorrow night on ABC, the big moment is finally here: The Bachelor is poised to arrive! Clayton Echard’s journey is hopefully going to be romantic, dramatic, and of course funny at times. It all starts, though, at the mansion with an episode that should feel a little more like the show of old.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Espn#Abc#The Seattle Seahawks#Sec#Midwesterner
E! News

Clayton Echard Addresses Awkward Bachelor Season Premiere Departures

Watch: Clayton Echard Talks "Bachelor" Secrets & Finding Love. This might've actually been the most dramatic season premiere of The Bachelor. From Salley being offered a rose before the limos arrived, to Claire being sent home before the cocktail party, on Jan. 3, Clayton Echard's season of the ABC reality series certainly started off with a bang. In an E! News exclusive interview on Jan. 4, Clayton shared his take on everything that went down.
TV & VIDEOS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Does 'Bachelor' star Clayton Echard live in Arizona now? Here's what we know so far

Arizona’s “Bachelor” family is expanding with a new, high-profile addition: the current bachelor, 28-year-old Clayton Echard. The Season 26 lead from Missouri, who was a contestant on bachelorette Michelle Young’s season last year, is a former football player and was working as a medical sales representative before he joined the reality TV universe in 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
Distractify

Clayton Echard Might Surprise His Biggest 'Bachelor' Critics

When Clayton Echard was announced as the new Bachelor lead for Season 26, the internet got their pitchforks ready. Well, sort of. Let's just say there were a lot of fans of the franchise who weren't happy. Article continues below advertisement. Still, producers proceeded with Clayton's season of The Bachelor...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Weekly

What to Watch on Monday: Clayton Echard begins his journey on The Bachelor

A virgin, a spray tanner, a bar mitzvah dancer, and 27 other women walk into a mansion… No, it's not a dirty joke — it's the new season of The Bachelor! Fans may not be that excited for new Bachelor Clayton Echard, but the ladies arriving in limos on tonight's season premiere sure think he's a hunk of grade A man meat. Come for the gimmicky entrances (lingerie! a giant snake! sausage!), stay for Clayton's look of utter confusion when a woman named Tessa tells him her name is "asset" spelled backwards. (He's not the sharpest knife in the drawer, folks.) —Kristen Baldwin.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy