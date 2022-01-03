Wall Township Public Schools close due to storm

WALL TOWNSHIP- Due to the impending storm and staffing concerns exacerbated by the forecast, Wall Township Public Schools are closed on Jan. 3, 2022, with no virtual classes.

Jan. 3 was previously scheduled to be a half day due to a rise in COVID-19 case numbers, no announcement has been made about classes going forward.

