Wall Township, NJ

Wall Township Public Schools close due to storm

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnDTT_0dbYMlgK00

WALL TOWNSHIP- Due to the impending storm and staffing concerns exacerbated by the forecast, Wall Township Public Schools are closed on  Jan. 3, 2022, with no virtual classes.

Jan. 3 was previously scheduled to be a half day due to a rise in COVID-19 case numbers, no announcement has been made about classes going forward.

