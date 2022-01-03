ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA authorizes COVID-19 boosters for 12 to 15-year-olds

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Peter Sullivan
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W84aC_0dbYMbr400

( The Hill ) — The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized Pfizer booster shots for people aged 12 to 15 years, another expansion in the population eligible for the third shots.

Booster shots are seen as a key tool to fight the omicron variant, which has shown a heightened ability to infect people who have two shots, though vaccinated people still have important protection against severe disease.

The FDA also shortened the time for all adults to get their booster shots, down to five months from six months after the initial shots.

Finally, for children 5-11 years old, the FDA authorized a third shot for certain immunocompromised children, who it said might not respond fully to two shots.

“Based on the FDA’s assessment of currently available data, a booster dose of the currently authorized vaccines may help provide better protection against both the delta and omicron variants. In particular, the omicron variant appears to be slightly more resistant to the antibody levels produced in response to the primary series doses from the current vaccines,” said Peter Marks, a top FDA vaccine official.

Ex-CDC chief: COVID-19 surge will make it ‘challenging’ for schools to stay open

“With this in mind, the FDA has extended the range of individuals eligible to receive a booster, shortened the length of time between the completion of the Pfizer primary series for individuals to receive a booster and is authorizing a third protective vaccine dose for some of our youngest and most vulnerable individuals,” he added.

The FDA said the decision on boosters for 12-15 year-olds was based on real-world data from 6,300 people in Israel.

“These additional data enabled the FDA to reassess the benefits and risks of the use of a booster in the younger adolescent population in the setting of the current surge in COVID-19 cases,” the agency said. “The data shows there are no new safety concerns following a booster in this population.”

The FDA said there were no new cases of myocarditis in that group from Israel, referring to heart inflammation that officials have been monitoring as a rare vaccine side effect, particularly in younger people.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Geisinger now offering COVID vaccine and booster for children ages 12 to 15

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Following the recent approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID -19 vaccines and boosters for children, aged 12-15, Geisinger is now offering the doses. According to Geisinger, adolescents ages 12 to 15 can now receive a Pfizer booster shot five months after receiving their second dose […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Marks
KESQ News Channel 3

US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they’re eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that’s ripping through the country. Boosters already were encouraged for all Americans 16 and older, but Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control The post US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron appeared first on KESQ.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Booster#Omicron
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
WebMD

First ‘Flurona’ Cases Reported in the U.S.

“flurona,” in which people have seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The first known case was detected in Israel, but until this week no cases had been reported in the United States. In Los Angeles, a teenaged boy tested positive late last week for both illnesses at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBRE

WBRE

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy