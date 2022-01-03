ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Lizzo Flaunts Her Curves For The Gram In A Body Positive Post ‘I Gained Weight. I Look TF Goodt’

By Marsha Badger
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jn5Dz_0dbYMayL00

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

Lizzo has been vocal about her health and fitness journey in 2020 and 2021. When she did a 10-day juice cleanse , the internet ripped her to shreds for trying to lose weight, when all she wanted to do was prioritize her health. Every now and then she’ll post a video of herself on a treadmill or in the gym , but ultimately her main workout regimen involves twerking.

Yesterday, the Truth Hurts crooner took to Instagram to let us know she put on a few extra pounds. In a post she wrote, “I gained weight I look TF GOODT ”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Yes you do, girl!

Lizzo’s fans met her with tons of supportive comments.

User @ embellishedfood wrote, “ Ugh this just made me feel better I love you!”

@ shayisastar chimed in saying, “ Happy weight I know that’s right ”

User @ adi_yacobi echoed everyone’s sentiments, “ You are perfect just the way you are ”

Other people may not understand why this update was needed, but for people who struggle with their weight, it helps to see someone like Lizzo embrace their weight gain instead of demonizing it. Body positive messages like this encourage others to have more grace with themselves when it comes to fluctuating weight loss and weight gain.

Lizzo will always be a vibe – no matter her size.

DON’T MISS…

Lizzo: ‘I’m Not Working Out To Have Your Ideal Body Type’

Lizzo Says Fat People Are Still Getting The “Short End” Of The Body Positivity Movement

Lizzo Appreciation Post: Thank You For Showing The World That Woman Can Be Big, Sexy, And Healthy

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional TikTok About Her Weight: ‘I Am the Heaviest I’ve Ever Been’

A painful confession. Bebe Rexha opened up about struggling with her body image amid the holidays in an emotional video. “I know we’re all supposed to be merry and, like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ —which I am, ish,” the “Meant to Be” songstress, 32, began in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 27. “I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
The Guardian

Ditching the diet – how I learned to accept the body I have

Every January, the same old battle cry: this will be the year that I get thin. Last January, I did a week-long juice cleanse, and the year before that, I fasted for three days. It wasn’t quite nil by mouth, but almost. At the time, I told myself the science interested me (the fervour with which fasting evangelists assure you that a few days without food can reset your microbiome or stave off cellular ageing is compelling enough to make you ignore the health warnings). Really, though, what I wanted was rapid weight loss, minimum one dress size.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
thatgrapejuice.net

Lizzo Celebrates Weight Gain

Lizzo has long been an ardent advocate for body positivity. And it’s a trajectory she’s continuing along. Taking to social media, the ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper shared a clip of herself dancing and added the caption:. “Bruh I’m gaining weight I look tf GOODT”. Lizzo’s celebration...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Body Positivity#Weight Gain#Look Tf Goodt#Ugh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MySanAntonio

'New Year, NEW BODY': San Antonio TikTok star posts transformation after weight loss

San Antonio TikTok star Adam Martinez, who plays the overly bronzed Rosa personality, posted a major transformation video of his weight loss journey on social media on Tuesday, December 28. Earlier this month, the Southwest High School graduate revealed he lost more than 200 pounds. He recently created a video showing how he had surgery to remove the extra skin from the dropping the weight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Elite Daily

Excuse Me While I Scream Over Dua Lipa's New Tie-Dye Hair

You’ve never seen a hairdo like this before. To kick 2022 off, Dua Lipa tie-dyed her two-tone hair. While her new color is incredibly exciting, the singer kept her length, and this shocking (and stunning) ‘do reaches all the way to her waist. If you’re looking for something unique to wow any and everyone you see, this tie-dye, two-tone hair is definitely the way to go.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Serena Williams Shows Off Home Gym Shared With Daughter Olympia: 'My Little Baby Got Some Equipment'

By now, we’re well aware that Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have a truly stunning home, but the tennis champ just gave a glimpse into her private gym, and it’s definitely fit for a legendary athlete. Sharing some pre-workout videos on Instagram Stories Friday, Williams not only showed off her stunning fitness space, but also the colorful mini workout equipment for her 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. And yes, it’s too cute for words. Taking followers for a spin around the gym, Williams said in the footage, “Alright, kids. I’m in the gym and I’ve been working on...
TENNIS
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner Uses This $22 Lip Mask to Plump, Perfect & ‘Put a Little Shine On’ Her Pout

I don’t care what your opinion is of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan, if you say anything bad about Kendall Jenner’s flawless looks, I’m simply going to call you a hater. Her casual and cool style can’t be beat. She’s perhaps the only person in the world who and look just as good in a low-cut zebra print dress one night, and a tennis skort the next morning. But unlike her closet, when it comes to skincare, she opts for function over fashion. In a video interview with Vogue, the supermodel went through every single item in her $6,000 Botegga Veneta Jodie...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
687
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy