ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Ex-CDC chief: COVID-19 surge will make it ‘challenging’ for schools to stay open

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135eR6_0dbYMTk800

( The Hill ) – A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said a recent surge in coronavirus cases will make it difficult for schools to stay open for in-person instruction in the coming weeks.

“I think it’s going to make it challenging for many schools to stay open,” Richard Besser, the former director of the CDC and now the president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said in an appearance on NBC’s “Today.”

“A lot of teachers, a lot of staff are going to come down with COVID. And whether schools are going to be able to remain open with the limited staff we’ll have to see.”

Health experts attribute the recent nationwide surge in cases to the highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus, although national rates of hospitalization and deaths have fallen significantly since last year.

As vaccines and booster shots become more widely available, many schools districts have been attempting to return to full-time in-person instruction for students, teachers and staff.

Besser said any parent who has a child who exhibits any symptoms of a cold should keep them out of school.

“What parents can be thinking about is whether or not your schools are requiring masks,” he said. “And if your child is in an age range where they are eligible to be vaccinated, talk to your doctor, get your questions answered. I really encourage parents to get their children vaccinated.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Multiple school districts make changes as COVID-19 cases surge

MILWAUKEE — More Wisconsin school districts are delaying the return to in-person learning with new COVID-19 cases impacting students and teachers. Several districts announced new COVID-19 plans Sunday after holiday breaks. Milwaukee Public Schools students were scheduled to return to classrooms Tuesday, but administrators announced Sunday night all students...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Weather#Nbc#Nexstar Media Inc
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
tmj4.com

CDC updates COVID school guidance as hospitalizations among children surge

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director updated its school guidance on Thursday for K-12 schools to align with its isolation and quarantine guidance as hospitals see an increase in hospitalizations amongst children. In its update, the CDC gave recommendations on how those who are not fully vaccinated or...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Jersey Shore Online

CDC To Offer Surge Testing Site In NJ For COVID-19

NEW JERSEY – To ensure there is enough availability of COVID-19 testing in the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be creating a surge testing site. This is a part of the CDC’s Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) for COVID-19 Surge Response effort, working...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBUR

COVID-19 surge makes for uncertain start to the school week in Boston

More than 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits were delivered to Boston public schools Monday morning just as teachers arrived to begin a pre-scheduled planning day before students return on Tuesday. In addition to the tests, BPS teachers will be given 30 KN95 masks each. The current plan is for all BPS...
BOSTON, MA
CBS New York

New York City To Implement ‘Stay Safe And Stay Open’ Initiative, Doubling Testing For COVID-19 In Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city will ramp up COVID-19 testing when kids return to school next week after the holiday break. The announcement came Tuesday in reaction to rising hospitalizations across the country that include children. Local leaders are banding together, as students prepare to head back to the books after holiday break. Watch: Mayor De Blasio’s Tuesday COVID-19 Briefing Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s working closely with Mayor-elect Eric Adams to ensure a seamless transition, with the safety of children as a top priority. “Schools need to be open, and so we are moving every day to make sure our schools...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDVM 25

Fairfax County Public Schools plan to open amid COVID-19 surge

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools have announced a plan to keep students in the classroom despite the surge of COVID-19 cases. The announcement comes as students prepare to return on Monday. In a letter sent to staff and parents, Superintendent Scott Brabrand outlined steps the school will take to balance the […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Marietta Daily Journal

CDC shortens COVID-19 isolation time with omicron cases surging

People who have COVID-19 can leave isolation after five days if they are no longer experiencing symptoms, U.S. health officials said, cutting the previously recommended period in half as the omicron variant spurs a jump in infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Monday that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
redlakenationnews.com

Omicron surge putting strain on schools to stay open, experts say

COVID-19 has been a major challenge for schools. From shutting down in March 2020, to reopening and trying to stay open, the task has been varied and in some cases monumental. This school year -- the third since the pandemic began -- has presented its own promise and challenges, from vaccines being available to millions of students, to new "test-to-stay" protocols and more transmissible variants. Still, many schools were able to stay open safely with multiple protections in place.
EDUCATION
Antelope Valley Press

Schools adapt as COVID-19 cases surge

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope. With coronavirus infections soaring,...
EDUCATION
wevv.com

COVID-19 Surge not Affecting School Policies in the Bluegrass

Covid cases continue to increase across our tri-state and across our nation and surge into Western Kentucky as all of our bluegrass counties are now in the red, but some local school districts report that the local surge isn’t affecting their student populations. “So far, it’s kind of stayed...
EDUCATION
WNCT

WNCT

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy