Public Safety

Police appeal after woman dies in M8 crash

By Katharine Hay
 5 days ago

Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman died in a crash on the M8 just days before Christmas.

The woman, 20, was driving a white Vauxhall Adam when it came off the carriageway between junctions three and two, near Livingston on December 23 at about 8.50pm.

The incident happened about 300 metres from the bridge over the Union Canal.

The driver was seriously injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died the next day.

Another woman, 21, was in the front passenger seat and was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The motorway was closed eastbound for seven hours to allow investigations into the crash to take place.

Police have asked for anyone who was driving in the area at the time to get in touch, particularly motorists with dash cam footage that could help them with their investigation.

Road Policing Sergeant Iain McIntyre said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the woman who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“If you can help then please contact us via 101, quoting incident number 3156 of Thursday, 23 December, 2021.”

