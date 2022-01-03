ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

How Supply Chain Challenges Set Up Off-Price Stores For Wins in 2022

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wgnI_0dbYMNh000

Massive supply chain slowdowns hindered the businesses of several major retailers and brands in 2021. Meanwhile, the off-price sector has picked up major wins.

Discount stores saw strong results throughout 2021. TJX Companies Inc., which owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and Home Goods, reported net sales in Q3 of $12.5 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 24%. Ross Stores, Inc. reported that Q3 sales were up 19% year over year to $4.6 billion.

As the new year kicks off, these chains will likely continue to benefit from the port congestion, factory shutdowns and labor shortages that prevented many retailers from receiving inventory in time for various shopping events. As a result, many of these companies cancelled their orders, leaving containers up for grabs for off-price chains that rely on overstocks and cancellations to make up the bulk of their inventory.

“There’s no shortage of goods right now in the market for a Marshalls, Ross, Five Below, and Dollar Tree — the off-price sector,” Brett Rose, CEO of United National Consumer Suppliers, told Footwear News in an interview.

Rose, whose company sources products to several off-price retailers including Ross Stores and some TJX-owned stores, explained how most off-price stores tend to have a wide network of “nontraditional suppliers” as opposed to relying on suppliers in Asia and the Far East. Many failings in the U.S. supply chain in 2021 were a result of a heavy reliance on labor and sourcing from China, Malaysia and Vietnam.

“If all of a sudden there are delays in China, [off-price stores] will find a U.S. manufacturer, a Canadian manufacturer, an Indonesian manufacturer,” Rose said. “They’re more globally sourced than Far East Asia. And I think that’s where a lot of traditional retailers got stuck with the supply chain challenge.”

Additionally, off-price stores have the ability to buy up cancelled containers from retailers that can no longer use delayed items due to seasonality.

While off-price stores will not be challenged when it comes to inventory, they will not be immune to inflationary pressures across retail. As such, Rose said to expect to see price increases across the off-price sector due to high shipping and transporting costs.

In many cases, these price changes have already taken effect. Dollar Tree recently said that all prices will now start at $1.25 instead of the $1.00 price point which has defined the chain for decades.

But even with higher prices, discount chains will still offer value. In a 2022 outlook from Guggenheim, analysts said they are watching the off-price sector, particularly TJX Companies, which has “demonstrated pricing power” amid cost increases and an ability to maintain strong profit margins.

At the same time, these stores offer shoppers the delight of stumbling across products they never knew they wanted.

“When you are walking in off-price retailers, it’s a treasure hunt,” Rose said. “And the off price guys have done a pretty good job at keeping and maintaining that balance.”

This “treasure hunt” experience is crucial to the success of the off-price sector. It’s also intrinsically tied to brick-and-mortar stores and therefore difficult to imitate online.

“Ultimately, there’s nothing like her walking in the store and seeing that thing that she didn’t know she wanted and buying it,” Rose said. “That’s the off-price success.”

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

How Retailers Like Walmart, Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases appears to be reversing the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still working hard to keep their stores open, despite the grim environment. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Monday, with over 1 million cases, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, cases are rising sharply as well across all boroughs, with 18 neighborhoods recording a 7-day positivity rate of 40% or higher in the last week of December. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Amid COVID-19 Surges, Outdoor Retailer Confirms January Show Is Still On, Makes Masks Mandatory

The upcoming Outdoor Retailer Snow Show is a go. Amid COVID-19 surges, Outdoor Retailer announced today that its show scheduled for Jan. 26-28 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver is still on. “We understand the decision to attend may be difficult right now, but we are here to support the retailers and brands looking to get their business done quickly and efficiently in this critical winter timeframe. We stand with Surf Expo, CES, NRF and the other shows serving their communities in January, and we hope you will too,” Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer SVP and show director, said via statement. Additionally, Outdoor...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Here’s How Malls Could Change in 2022 — and What That Means for Department Stores

Despite a rough couple of years, the mall as we know it is far from obsolete. While mall traffic had been on the decline even before the pandemic, recent data suggests the potential for a possible comeback. According to a recent report from real estate brokerage firm CBRE, open-air shopping centers will be the most in-demand property type in 2022, along with single-tenant drive-thru sites. The indoor mall is also seeing gains — foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai showed that Black Friday visits to these sites increased 82.7% compared to 2020. Traffic was down compared to 2019, which Placer.ai said is partly because...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discount Stores#Off Price#Tjx Companies Inc#Home Goods#Ross Stores Inc#Canadian#Indonesian
WKRC

Costco hopes to entice customers with amped-up membership perk

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — As more people are turning to the internet for purchases, Costco added a perk to help entice shoppers to renew their $60 - $120 yearly memberships. Costco Next, which was originally launched in 2017, offers an additional 20% or more savings on select...
RETAIL
Reuters

Target holiday shopper traffic growth topped Walmart, Best Buy

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shopper foot traffic grew at Target (TGT.N) during the recent holiday season compared with two years earlier, while visits to both Walmart and Best Buy stores fell overall, according to data provided exclusively to Reuters measuring shopper visits from Nov. 1 to Dec. 25. The...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Forbes

Supply Chain Trips Up Bed Bath & Beyond Quarter...Again

“Same issues, different gradient,” was how Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton described the big retailer’s third quarter numbers, which continued to show disappointing results on both the top and bottom lines. And once again the company pointed to the dreaded supply chain meltdown as the source...
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

4 Retailers That Are Raising Prices in 2022

Inflation is everywhere, with shoppers seeing prices rising all around them. While some retailers may try to sneak these price hikes past their customers, other stores are being more transparent. In fact, a handful of retailers have flat-out declared that they are raising prices. So, there is no excuse for...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Bed Bath & Beyond is sinking after the retailer slashed its guidance due to supply chain issues

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) slides after missing FQ3 estimates with its earnings report and lowering guidance. The retailer says overall sales were pressured despite customer demand due to the lack of availability with replenishment inventory and supply chain stresses that had an estimated $100M impact on the quarter and an even higher impact in December.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC San Diego

Bed Bath & Beyond's Supply Chain Issues Hammered Results. Its Stock Is Up Anyway

Bed Bath & Beyond missed analysts' expectations for the fiscal third quarter. Chief Executive Mark Tritton said a lack of inventory due to supply chain bottlenecks cost the company about $100 million. The home goods retailer cut its financial outlook for the year. Bed Bath & Beyond delivered disappointing fiscal...
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Bed Bath & Beyond in big Q3 miss amid supply chain ‘stresses’

Bed Bath & Beyond delivered a disappointing third quarter, pressured by a lack of replenishment inventory due to supply chain bottlenecks that cost the company about $100 million. The home goods retailer also revealed the locations of 37 stores it plans to close by the end of February (list at...
BUSINESS
WWD

British Retailer Next Sees Customers Swapping ‘Volume for Quality’

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Could retail price inflation help make the planet greener by nudging people to buy less? Next plc, the British high-street retailer and digital marketplace, said it has been seeing a change in the way customers shop, although it remains to be seen how much inflationary pressures will shape consumer habits in the months to come.More from WWDIn Rising China, Global Retailers See Upward TrajectoryHow Fashion Players, Retailers Do Start-Up CultureThe 56 Most Festive Last-Minute Gifts (For Stylish Procrastinators) In a bullish holiday trading update and outlook for fiscal 2022-23 year, Next said due...
RETAIL
morningbrew.com

Best Buy jumps into the burgeoning retail media-network space

Retail media networks might’ve been overlooked last year, but not in 2022. This week, Best Buy announced Best Buy Ads, its revamped in-house media firm, that will “help shoppers discover products, services, and offers.”. Best Buy said it interacts with its customers 3 billion times a year, according...
RETAIL
pymnts

Walmart and Amazon Leverage eGrocery Boom to Get a Foot in the Door of Consumers’ Homes

It seems that, when it comes to getting their groceries, consumers’ willingness to sacrifice privacy for convenience may go well beyond what many grocers have imagined thus far. Walmart just announced a major expansion to its program that delivers groceries right to consumers’ refrigerators, a program similar to one that Amazon currently offers with its Key In-Garage deliveries, providing the opportunity to equip consumers’ homes with smart technology.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
dbusiness.com

Survey: Businesses Look to Grow in ’22 Despite Supply Chain, Cost Challenges

A majority of business leaders are feeling upbeat about their companies’ prospects in 2022 despite continued uncertainty about COVID-19, and supply chain and inflationary challenges, according to the JPMorgan Chase 2022 Business Leaders Outlook Survey released Wednesday. As the new year begins, 83 percent of midsize and 71 percent...
SMALL BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear News

79K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy