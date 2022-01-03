Specsavers changes Twitter name to troll Politics For All’s suspension

When large brands get involved with social media jokes it can be a bit embarrassing, but Specsavers have managed to give everyone a chuckle by having a pop at Politics For All and Twitter.

On Sunday, the glasses brand changed its name to Glasses For All and posted a tweet urging the platform not to “suspend” them in a thinly veiled reference to the news account after it disappeared from the internet.

Indeed it comes after viral news aggregator Politics For All and associated accounts News For All and Football For All were suspended by Twitter over the weekend.

An insider involved in the Politics For All accounts told indy100 that they have not been informed by Twitter of the reasons why the accounts have been suspended but said they are appealing the decision. They also said they are unsure whether the freeze will be temporary or permanent.

But while their removal has understandably ruffled their feathers, Specsavers clearly found it amusing and reacting to their post - which at the time of writing has 26,400 likes and 2,145 retweets - it is clear people enjoyed it too.

Indy100 has contacted Twitter and Specsavers to comment on this story.