Giant Screen Cinema Association elects 2022 officers and chairs

The documentary “Paris is Burning,” Jennie Livingston’s 1990 pioneering portrait of the New York drag ball culture, comes to Sag Harbor Cinema on January 6, at 7 p.m. The screening will be held in conjunction with The Church’s collaboration with Works & Process at the Guggenheim, hosting Omari Wiles and his company, Les Ballet Afrik, while they develop “New York is Burning,” a new performance commissioned by Works & Process to honor the 30th anniversary of Livingston’s documentary. This new dance work will premiere at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in autumn 2022. Wiles, who stars in season two of HBO Max’s “Legendary,” is the founding father of the House of Oricci and a legend within the ballroom community and will appear at Sag Harbor Cinema to introduce the film. For more information about Les Ballet Afrik’s current residency at The Church, visit thechurchsagharbor.org/les-ballet-afrik.

SAG HARBOR, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO