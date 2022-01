GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area School District has been conducting classes in person since its return from break, but there might be a change due to staffing. According to the district, they are experiencing staff shortages due to an increase in COVID-19 symptoms among their staff, as well as the lack of testing options and delays in test results. While they have increased their substitute teacher pool, increased substitute teacher pay, and deployed District office staff to classrooms, others have had to take time off to take care of sick family members and other unanticipated things.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO