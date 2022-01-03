ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

‘Our Pack Rescue’ needs foster families for puppies

By Faith Alford
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 5 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Our Pack Rescue is non-profit based out of New London and rescue animals in need. They began their mission in 2019 and have went on to save over 1,000 animals.

They are currently in need of foster families as well as adoption homes for the animals. They save animals from all over the country and give them a fresh start in Northeast Wisconsin.

The organization has even created a dog treat business. JJ’s Pawesome Treats which helps supply funds for the organization. They also hosts a variety of events to raise money for their organization.

All dogs come with vaccines, microchips, flea treatment, and spayed or neutered. The organization also provides a transport pipelines who distribute the animals to their foster homes. You can visit their website for more information or their Facebook page .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Families#Puppies#Foster Homes#Animals#Weather#Pawesome Treats#Nexstar Media Inc
