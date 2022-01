The first baby born in Midland for the new year brought his mom back to work. Midland residents Rachel and John Schihl are back home after welcoming their first child into the world less than four hours after 2022 became official. Rachel is a nurse who works on the labor and delivery floor of the MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland, which is also the hospital where she gave birth to Ezekiel Joseph Schihl.

