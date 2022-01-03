ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

This Is What Happens When You Pour Essential Oils Down The Drain

By Melissa Maynard
House Digest
House Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dMHr_0dbYJQH000

It's true; we've poured a lot of different concoctions down our drains in the hopes of making our kitchens and entire homes smell better. According to Today , several drain-cleaning hacks bring results without fail. This includes the popular baking soda and vinegar trick that stops drain odor , the lemon rinds hack that dissolves unsavory smells from the garbage disposal, and the boiling water tip that cleans drains that can stink after cooking your favorite meals.

But what about essential oils? "Essential oils are fantastic. They have many benefits. The problem lies in how people use them," says integrative medicine specialist Yufang Lin to Cleveland Clinic . We use them to improve moods, kill viruses, and make the rest of our home smell divine, so what would happen if you poured essential oils down the drain? Thankfully, we wondered this, too, so read on to discover what happens. Hint: It's as effective as you think it is!

Here's How To Get Rid Of Your Drain's Putrid Smell With Essential Oils

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bV2Ao_0dbYJQH000

In the never-ending quest to find ways to improve the smell of our drains, it turns out that essential oils can also be used to make drains smell more appealing. Marni Mervis told Apartment Therapy that she relies on essential oils to make her Airbnb –- which is located near Joshua Tree National Park -- smell better. But which essential oil does she use, you may be wondering. She uses peppermint oil to fight off awful drain smells. "With guests discarding their leftover food down the disposal, it's really a simple way to make sure the kitchen remains odor-free," Mervis told Apartment Therapy . "Peppermint also has the benefit of deterring some of the critters naturally found in the high-desert landscape."

Kitchn agrees but recommends mixing a couple of drops of essential oils with boiling water and 1/2 cup of baking soda for a mix that will ward off any and all unsavory smells in your drain. They love mint, tea tree, and eucalyptus if you want some variety.

Read this next: The Clever Hack That Stops Drain Odor In Its Tracks

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Urgent Target recall: People are getting sliced open by this recalled product

UNDATED (WKRC) - An urgent recall has been issued for a popular holiday decoration that was sold at Target stores and online. A decorative mailbox with "Letters to Santa" printed on it apparently poses a laceration hazard. Target sold about 174,300 units of the Bullseye’s Playground Metal Mailbox between October...
ECONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essential Oils#Peppermint Oil#Cleveland Clinic
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

5 nationwide grocery shortages that you need to know about

It’s one of the most prosaic, routine activities that millions of Americans engage in on what’s likely a weekly basis. Nevertheless, trips to the grocery store these days have — like almost every aspect of modern life — felt and continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, specifically, all the supply shortages stemming from the pandemic’s disruption to all the normal patterns of commerce in the US.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
Food Network

2 Salad Greens Recalls Have Been Issued — Time to Check Your Fridge

The FDA announced recalls from Fresh Express, Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket. Many bagged and boxed greens are affected, here is what you need to know. The company announced a recall on December 20th, 2021 of several bagged and boxed salad greens including labels that were branded (will say Fresh Express) and private (will be labeled as something other than Fresh Express) because of concerns of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The salad greens were distributed throughout the Northeast and Midwest and the FDA has provided a full-list (including photos) of all the bags affected in the recall. Products will have either Z324 or Z350 labeled under the Use-By date on the front of the bag/box. If any of these products are in your fridge they should be thrown out immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The One Haircut Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Getting—& What To Avoid

Nobody wants to fall into the trap of getting a haircut that isn’t flattering to their face shape or hair texture, and particularly as you grow older it’s natural to want a style that enhances your best features rather than drawing attention to your age. There are a number of cuts you can get that will highlight the cheekbones and mask the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but there’s one cut that falls above the rest in terms of being naturally flattering at any age.
HAIR CARE
BGR.com

Recall alert: If you have any of this bread or pasta, you may need to throw it away

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more People suffering from food allergies should always be on the lookout for health alerts detailing food product recalls that can contain undeclared allergens. That’s the case with the Local Fixe pasta and bread recall that the company announced a little while ago. Several products might contain wheat, but Local Fixe did not list the ingredient on the product packages. Most people can still consume the products in this pasta and bread recall without experiencing any issues. But those who are allergic to wheat should avoid them. The same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Live 95.9

Avoid Using These Shampoos Recalled Due To Cancer Risk

If you or someone in your family uses dry shampoo or conditioner, you may want to check the brand, just to be safe. According to the Food and Drug Administration, consumer goods company Proctor & Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall on 32 of its dry shampoo and conditioner products after detecting benzene, a known carcinogen, in some of them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
440
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy