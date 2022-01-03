ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Nelsonville offices closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 5 days ago

Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among city employees, the Nelsonville City building and complex will be closed to the public Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. We have modified city operations to mitigate the spread of the virus. Our Public Safety departments will continue to provide services. All offices will reopen Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 for normal business hours.

City water/sewer bills can be paid by using our online bill paying service, if possible, (www.cityofnelsonville.com). If not, bills can be paid by personal check, bank check or money order mailed to the city or by using our drop box located in the parking lot.

Athens Messenger

Gas line replacement project to occur in Nelsonville

A gas line replacement project will take place this month in Nelsonville, impacting about 140 customers, according to a press release from Columbia Gas. The project will focus on the Nelsonville area bordered by Grosvenor Street on the north, Watkins Street on the west, Back Street on the south and South Harper Street on the east, the release said.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Athens Messenger

Nelsonville City Council meeting

The Nelsonville City Council will hold a regular Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Citizens comments and business and organizational comments may be made in person or Emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The meeting may be streamed on the City of Nelsonville YouTube channel at https://tinyurl.com/bhv6bp4u. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Athens Messenger

Canaan Township meeting

Board officers for Canaan Township were voted upon with Randy Wolfe being elected president and Russell Halbirt named as vice president. Regular meetings for township trustees will be held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. during the winter months and 7 p.m. during daylight savings time. Meetings are to be held in the township maintenance garage on County Road 24.
POLITICS
Athens Messenger

ACCS Advisory Board Meeting

ACCS Advisory Board Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 11 am at the Integrate Athens Office. Masking and social distancing are required. Zoom option is available if you email stephanie@ohiomt.com. Community members are invited to join. Our non-profit organization is looking for someone to fulfill the Vice...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens County boards to meet

The Athens County Microfilm Board, Athens County Board of Revision, Athens County Records Commission and Athens County Data Processing Board will meet on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 beginning at 10 a.m. in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, first floor, Courthouse Annex, for their Organizational meetings. Ohio Revised Code states these Boards must organize annually on the second Monday in January. The schedule will be as follows: 10:00 a.m. — Athens County Data Processing Board10:05 a.m. — Athens County Microfilm Board10:10 a.m. — Athens County Board of Revision10:15 a.m. — Athens County Records Commission
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Business challenge to wrap up next month

Since November, 15 participants in The Trail Town Business Challenge, a five-part workshop series focused on business planning training, have been working towards the final stage, a pitch contest scheduled for February 2022. Participants will be presenting their final ideas to a panel of judges for the opportunity to receive funding. Funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission through a Power grant, the program is focused on providing support for entrepreneurs...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Lodi Township annual financial report

Lodi Township's annual financial reports are available for review. Contact Jonetta Niggemeyer at (740)953-1668, for an appointment. They are also available at the Township Garage. 2022 Officers are Denver Jordan as president and Albert Hawk as vice president. Meetings will be held on the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. There will not be a regular scheduled meeting in Jan. 2022.
POLITICS
Athens Messenger

Albany awarded funding to plan for the future development

ALBANY —The Village of Albany announced this week that it received funding from the Athens County Foundation to support the development of a comprehensive plan, which will guide land use as the village pursues development opportunities. “We’re trying to look forward to the future, instead of just letting things happen,” said Albany Village Council President Neal Reynolds. According to a press release from the village, the plan will provide a...
ALBANY, OH
Athens Messenger

Waterloo Township meetings

The Waterloo Township Board of Trustees will meet on the first Wednesday every month beginning in April at 6 p.m. for 2022. All meetings will be held at the Waterloo Township Fire Department. The February meeting will be held on Jan. 27 and the March meeting will be held Feb. 28.
WATERLOO, OH
Athens Messenger

Bern Township Trustees meeting

Bern Township Trustees met in a 2022 organizational meeting with the following results:. Bern Township Trustee meetings will be conducted on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Sharpsburg Township Building. Officers for 2022 were elected as follows:. David Bennett, Chair. Alan Gilchrist, Vice-Chair. David Bennett,...
SHARPSBURG, OH
Athens Messenger

Oaks Village road closure

Selby Road will be closed for approximately three weeks during Jan. 3 to Jan 24. This road is closed at the Spreading Oaks Village. All homes at this Village can still access their homes from Radford. All homes west of the Village will have to come in from the backside of this road. This will be a complete closure and will not be open in the evenings during this time.
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

ACSD budget available

The budget for the Athens City School District is available for review in the Treasurer’s office located at the District Office at 21 Birge Drive, Chauncey, Ohio, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The budget hearing will be held on Jan. 13, 2022 starting at 6:15 p.m....
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Villages work to fill vacant council seats

Seven of Athens County’s eight villages saw fewer council candidates than seats available in this year’s election, and villages are now working to fill vacancies — with Coolville struggling to fill five of six seats. Coolville. In the Village of Coolville, four seats were up for election...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Clerk of Courts closed Friday

The Clerk of Courts will be closing to the public at noon on Dec. 30. They will not be able to accept payments or initiate new cases after our time of closing, due to our year-end procedures. The office will also be closed on Dec. 31 in observance of the...
POLITICS
Athens Messenger

Changes to flood maps prompt concern in Nelsonville

The Federal Emergency Management Agency presented the City of Nelsonville with updated flood maps this month, which could have a large impact on many Nelsonville residents and organizations. The new preliminary floodway and floodplain maps, available on the FEMA website, show a significant expansion of the floodway from its current boundaries in key parts of Nelsonville. The maps portray the risk of flooding from waterways, with areas in the floodway seeing the greatest risk. ...
NELSONVILLE, OH
Athens Messenger

Road closure

Carthage Township residents Roadside Park Road will be closed Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday Dec. 28 for core drilling. Please find alternate route.
TRAFFIC
Athens Messenger

Athens COVID positivity rate remains lowest in state

Athens County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 has risen from 6.6% to 7.8% but remains the lowest positivity rate of all of Ohio’s 88 counties. Topping the list is Cuyahoga County in northeast Ohio with a 28.3% positivity rate. Out of every 100,000 people tested there, nearly 7,000 come back positive. In Athens, 4,473 positive tests are seen in every 100,000 people. Numbers reported on Christmas Eve put Cuyahoga County as...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

