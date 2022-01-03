Strong winds overnight cause widespread power outages, downed trees in Augusta

An overnight storm with high winds has caused traffic and other issues Monday around Augusta.

Multiple trees and power lines down have resulted in power outages and road closures being reported across the area. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of around 50 miles per hour were measured in Augusta, Aiken and Barnwell around 3:45 a.m.

Georgia Power announced they are responding to outages across the state caused by the high winds. As of 2:30 p.m.., 22,000 customers statewide were without power.

In Augusta, power outages were widespread with some areas being affected more than others. An estimated 3,600 Georgia Power customers were without power as of 2 p.m. Monday in Richmond and Columbia counties.

The area most affected was around Pendleton King Park. According to Georgia Power's outage map , 542 customers were without power in the Kissingbower Road area around 10 a.m. By noon, most of the power in the area had been restored.

In Columbia County, a major power outage affecting 1,212 customers was reported near William Few Parkway and Washington Road near Greenbrier High School. No timeframe was given for when power would be restored.

Jefferson Energy is reporting 79 outages in Columbia, Richmond, Burke and McDuffie counties as of noon Monday.

Augusta Fire and EMA said firefighters have responded to multiple wind-related calls including downed trees but no road closures have been reported in Richmond County.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office reported several power lines and trees were down throughout the county and in the city of Waynesboro. Residents are urged to use caution during their morning commute as utility crews work to restore power.

Some roads closed

In Columbia County, the following roads were affected:

William Few Parkway at High Meadows – shut down due to trees in the roadway.

Shucraft Road to White Oak Road – closed because of trees in the roadway.

White Oak Road at Ray Owens Road – lanes were closed due to trees on the roadway.

North Belair Road at Marshall Way – closed due to tree in the roadway.

Columbia Road and County Camp Road - closed because of trees in the roadway.

Winfield Road at Winfield Hills – shut down due to a tree down on power line

In Harlem, firefighters were working on Fairview Drive to clear a tree and power lines.

By 2 p.m., the Columba County Public Safety and Emergency Response team said that all reported roads with downed trees had been cleared and all major reported power outages had been restored, aside from the Washington Road at William Few Parkway area. Some outlying areas are still without power.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Strong winds overnight cause widespread power outages, downed trees in Augusta