Meagan Good: “Lord I Trust You”

Last month (December) Meagan Good and long time husband, Devon Franklin, announced that they were getting a divorce. The shocking news was trending online and had many of us confused. When coming onto the scene they seemed to be a strong, trendsetting, and tradition breaking union that would stand forever. Since their announcement of divorce Meagan had been understandably quiet online and in public. On the first day of 2022 she broke her silence with a post on Instagram where she said:

“2021 .. You brought me the highest life changing affirming highs.. And the lowest gut wrenching soulbreaking lows .. Although I’m grieving.. .. I’m also in glorious awe and thankfulness to you God ….. They say all endings a re also beginnings .. 2022, I’m choosing to be excited about what the beginnings of this next act of life brings. Lord I trust you.”