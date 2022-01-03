ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Meagan Good: “Lord I Trust You”

By Stowe
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJSaX_0dbYJ3Im00

Source: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital

Last month (December) Meagan Good and long time husband, Devon Franklin, announced that they were getting a divorce. The shocking news was trending online and had many of us confused. When coming onto the scene they seemed to be a strong, trendsetting, and tradition breaking union that would stand forever. Since their announcement of divorce Meagan had been understandably quiet online and in public. On the first day of 2022 she broke her silence with a post on Instagram where she said:

“2021 .. You brought me the highest life changing affirming highs.. And the lowest gut wrenching soulbreaking lows .. Although I’m grieving.. .. I’m also in glorious awe and thankfulness to you God ….. They say all endings a re also beginnings .. 2022, I’m choosing to be excited about what the beginnings of this next act of life brings. Lord I trust you.”

Comments / 1

Related
enstarz.com

I Now Pronounce You Divorced! Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Announce The Most Loving Divorce EVER!

Meagan Good, one of the stars of Harlem, and DeVon Franklin, the award-winning producer and author, are filing for divorce. The two are not splitting up with the drama and intrigue that normally follows such an annoucement. Instead, the two are proceeding amicably and with love, neither one bearing the other any ill-will. The two shared their optimistic attitude towards this decision in a joint statement. The statment read:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Franklin
Person
Meagan Good
Popculture

Big Update on Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin's Divorce

About a week after Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced their separation, new details have emerged regarding their divorce. According to The Blast, Good and Franklin are already in the midst of negotiating their divorce settlement. The publication also reported that the estranged pair had been separated for months before their divorce announcement.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago Defender

Inspired: Meagan Good, Gizelle Bryant & More Talk Black Girl Magic

IHeartRadio and Hyundai have teamed up on a new podcast to celebrate all things HBCU. On the fourth and final episode of “iHeartRadio’s Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration, entitled Black Girl Magic, actress Meagan Good and Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant sit down with Breakfast Club Host Angela Yee to discuss the emergence and importance of HBCU women alumni empowerment across all industries.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
shinemycrown.com

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Issue Joint Statement Announcing Divorce: ‘There’s No One at Fault’

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, her husband of nine years, have released a joint statement announcing their divorce. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the joint statement reads. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BET

Mimi Faust On How Self-Love Helped Rekindle Her Relationship With Ty Young: 'Nobody Can Make You Complete'

It looks like things are back on for one of Love and Hip Hop’s favorite couples, Mimi Faust and Tamera “Ty” Young!. The reality star and now-retired WNBA player, who got together in 2016, instantly became a fan favorite as they navigated their growing love. We often looked forward to seeing the pair’s photos showing themselves on vacation and spending quality time with Faust’s daughter Eva.
RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

The Secret to Meagan Good’s Goddess Locs on Harlem

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Meagan Good's hair during our interview, but she tells me that she's rocking a blonde bob. It's a good tidbit to add because she has a completely different style on her new Amazon Prime Video show, Harlem. In the comedy series created by Tracy Oliver (the hilarious mind behind Girls Trip), Good wears her hair in her signature goddess locs. The reddish-brown strands scream cool—so much so that I've added her photo to my “hair inspo” Pinterest board.
HAIR CARE
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

484
Followers
491
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy