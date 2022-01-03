Highland School Board Looking to Rebid Wastewater Treatment Plant Project

The Kalona City Council discussed adding new “No Parking” areas throughout the city during their regular meeting Monday. City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh met with City Engineer Jack Pope to receive recommendations on adding four new “No Parking” areas on east side of all streets in the Harvest Hill subdivision, 5th Street from C Avenue to D Avenue, 9th Street from E Avenue to F Avenue plus 130 additional feet and an additional 150 feet west on F Avenue. Schlabaugh says that the current parking restrictions on 9th Street and F Avenue states no parking from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. when school is in session and they would like to add no pickups to that area to avoid congestion. Concerns were expressed that the 150 feet west on F Avenue would not be enough space to help lessen congestion and that going to 6th Street would provide more adequate space. Schlabaugh added that signage in these areas would include a custom sign in the school zone and normal signage for the remaining areas and that he would meet with Pope for recommendations on specific placing of those signs. The council also discussed sending out letters and maps to affected property owners and businesses to notify them of the possible changes and outline the process moving forward. An ordinance will be drafted for the January 17th meeting where the council will hold the first reading. The second and third meetings are tentatively scheduled for their regular meeting on February 7th.

KALONA, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO