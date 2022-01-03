ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Maine Conservation Voters hosts online Lunch & Learn event

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tale of Two Rivers | Dam removal and fish restoration on the Kennebec. What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. The Kennebec...

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
observer-me.com

Maine Woodland Owners to hold online forum

Maine Woodland Owners will be hosting its annual Forestry Forum on Wednesday, Jan. 12. This is a free event open to the public offering information about forestry and discussing topics important to woodland owners. Once again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization’s largest indoor event of the year will be conducted completely online.
AGRICULTURE
B98.5

15 Events That Had People In Maine Talking In 2021

There is no doubt that 2021 has been an eventful year. Sure, it may not have been as eventful has 2020 was (hopefully, it will be another century before we have a year as eventful as 2020 was), but a lot has happened in the last twelve months. Actually, there...
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

Public workshop for Dover-Foxcroft community resilience self-evaluation

DOVER-FOXCROFT – The town of Dover-Foxcroft with the approval of the selectboard and support of the Climate Action Advisory Committee is applying to join the Maine Community Resilience Partnership, a program of the state of Maine to assist communities in transition to clean energy and to become more resilient to effects of climate change.
MAINE STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Ohio Voice Lunch and Learn: Protest Safety Update for 2022

Planning a protest or action soon? Not sure what the police will do or what they’ve been told to do about actions? Then join community activists as we deep dive into new directives and policies the state has around actions, demonstrations, marches, and rallies. We will hear from experts about new directives we know of, how they compare to the past and what this means for your action and safety planning. This will be an in-person event and there is limited seating. For safety, we will not be recording this but plan to host several more sessions throughout the year. No one will be able to attend without rsvp so sign up and we will see you soon! Masks are required to attend, we will have extra PPE supplies on hand. We will have updates on whether lunch will be given to eat on site or given to take to go depending on COVID19 updates. Location: Church for All People, Multipurpose Room, 946 Parsons Ave., Columbus. Facebook Event. Register. Ohio Voice.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Bangor Daily News

For rent: Pink ice shack in Aroostook County

SINCLAIR, Maine — One ice fishing shack on Long Lake in northern Aroostook County will truly stand out this year. To start with, it’s pink. But its greater significance is that it was built to benefit a teen with cancer, and now a 12-year-old boy wants to rent it out.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Bangor Daily News

Maine buys 250K rapid COVID-19 tests to support free testing efforts during surge

Maine will make 250,000 rapid at-home BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests available at Walgreens pharmacies and frontline workplaces as the state battles sustained numbers of high cases. The state becomes the latest to distribute free tests to better detect the virus’ spread. The tests will be administered at Walgreens locations across the state as well as at health care sites, schools and congregate care settings. The purchase represents nearly a quarter of all rapid tests the state has purchased since the pandemic began, according to the state. The additional tests will start being available on a rolling basis starting next week.
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice announces acquisition of Care & Comfort

LEWISTON – Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, Maine’s largest, independent, non-profit home healthcare organization is proud to announce the acquisition of Care & Comfort, a home and behavioral healthcare company that has been serving Maine since 1991. The combination of the two organizations, effective Feb. 1, is designed to provide individuals and their families in all 16 of Maine’s counties with access to an expanded network of professional caregivers and healthcare services. Patients, clients, and families served will not experience any change in caregivers or services.
LEWISTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brook Trout#Trout Unlimited#Fish#Maine Conservation Voters#Lunch Learn#Mcv#The Maine Legislature#Recovery Goals
ourcommunitynow.com

WC's Academy Of Lifelong Learning Announces January Learn-At-Lunch

There are many avid bird watchers in Kent County, some of whom participate in the annual bird count at Eastern Neck Wildlife Refuge. But even if you just enjoy watching birds at home or around town, you will be interested in the January 19 WC-All Learn at Lunch presentation at Washington College.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bangor Daily News

Social square dancing

WATERVILLE — The Central Maine Square Dance Club of Waterville is allowing the month of January to welcome anyone who would like to learn to square dance the opportunity to come in and join us. We meet every Tuesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Geo. Mitchell School in Waterville. The cost of lessons is $5 per person.
WATERVILLE, ME
Bangor Daily News

Healthy Acadia kicks off 2022 coalition meetings with Naloxone training and discussion

Healthy Acadia will kick off the new year with a Naloxone Training and Discussion on Monday, Jan. 10 as part of their Downeast Substance Prevention Coalition monthly meetings. The Coalition was recently known as the Drug Free Communities/Partnerships for Success Coalition and meets monthly on the first Monday at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom to discuss substance prevention activities across Hancock and Washington counties.
HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

Maine isn’t the only place that takes pride in its red hot dogs

Alongside lobster, blueberry pie, fiddleheads, bean hole beans and whoopie pies in the pantheon of iconic Maine foods is the red hot dog, or red snapper, a local delicacy found nowhere else but on the grills and stovetops of Mainers. Or so we thought. Turns out, the red hot dog...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bangor Daily News

Hospitals in Maine welcome New Year’s Day babies

Along with welcoming the New Year, Maine parents and hospitals are also welcoming New Year’s Day babies. At St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Grace-Glow Star Whitney was born at 12:36 a.m. at 6 pounds, 12 ounces to parents Destine Brown and Alex Whitney of Auburn, the Portland Press Herald reported.
MAINE STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

First day hike will be hosted by Missouri Department of Conservation

The Missouri Department of Conservation staff will lead the public on a winter hike to showcase a popular trail in Taney County. The MDC invites the public to First Day hike on Saturday, Jan. 1, at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area on the west side of Branson from 10 a.m. to noon to kick off the new year in a healthy outdoors-oriented fashion, according to the MDC website.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
Bangor Daily News

Police misconduct / Siberian eagle / Snow storm

Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 30s from north to south, with snow throughout the state and blizzard conditions Down East. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. The latest on the coronavirus in Maine. Ten more Mainers have died and another...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor Daily News

Good luck finding Houlton Farms’ chocolate milk in stores right now

HOULTON, Maine — For generations, Houlton Farms Dairy’s chocolate milk has been a staple of daily routines with its thick, creamy texture providing an abundance of chocolatey goodness. But lately consumers have noticed the popular product has been hard to come by in convenience and grocery stores. Like...
HOULTON, ME
Bangor Daily News

Watch these monster bucks battle in Rangeley

You’ll have to excuse Jason Thomas if he couldn’t help letting an expletive slip out on Tuesday morning. He simply couldn’t believe his eyes as he witnessed a knock-down, drag-out confrontation between two Maine big woods bucks. The owner of Thomas Builders was working with his crew...
RANGELEY, ME
Islands Sounder

Learn about Orca behavior online

This month’s Meeting of the Minds presents “Orca Behavior: Comparing Two Killer Whale Populations in the Salish Sea,” presented by Monika Wieland, Wednesday, Jan. 19 via Zoom. The Salish Sea houses two different populations of orcas that spend their time in the region. The critically endangered salmon-eating...
ANIMALS
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Frontline: Chamber events online for now

I had a really great conversation with Vern Carda this week at Estes Park Health. He made a really great point: the constant ambiguity of the past few years has created in all of us an agility that has made us stronger. At the turn of the new year, we had a strong slate of member engagements to kick off 2022 and then the pandemic threw us a left turn with Omicron.
ESTES PARK, CO
Bangor Daily News

The sea eagle has landed in our hearts

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing aticles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Don’t believe the conspiratorial hype: Birds are real. And they’re really cool. A massive example swooped into Maine at the...
GEORGETOWN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy