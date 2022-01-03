ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC North, Indianapolis Colts highlight the Eagles’ 2022 opponents

By Glenn Erby
 5 days ago
The Eagles are just a few days away from playing their season finale at home against the Dallas Cowboys, but it’s never too early to start looking forward to 2022.

Philadelphia is a 2021 playoff team and they’ll finish in second-place within the NFC East, earning Nick Sirianni’s team a second-place schedule. Such a scenario would have Philadelphia facing their normal division foes twice (Dallas, Washington, New York), while also facing all four teams in the NFC North.

That’s not the most exciting aspect of the schedule and a trip to Indianapolis looms as one of the largest matchups on next season’s schedule.

Eagles 2022 home opponents

Apc Packvseagles 1206200454

So far, these will be games and the teams heading to Lincoln Financial Field in 2022. Aaron Rodgers and the potential defending Super Bowl champion Packers could be a hot ticket, along with Dallas, Minnesota, Jacksonville (Trevor Lawrence), and potential Lamar Jackson.

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Football Team

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Second place finisher in NFC South (Atlanta Falcons or New Orleans Saints)

Second place finisher in AFC North (Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, or Cleveland Browns)

Eagles 2022 road opponents

A road game at Chicago could be interesting, as well as a potential trip to LA or Phoenix, but the game of the century has to be a primetime matchup against Jonathan Taylor, Carson Wentz, and the Indianapolis Colts.

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Football Team

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

NFC West second-place finisher (Los Angeles Rams or Arizona Cardinals)

Initial Schedule Rankings

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

At first glance, Philadelphia will matchup up with five 2021 playoff teams, they’ll get an up-close view of Trevor Lawrence, as well as a potential showdown against Aaron Rodgers.

