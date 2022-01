PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city leaders have an urgent warning to people ahead of New Year’s Eve: do not celebrate by shooting off guns into the air, or you will be prosecuted. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and other law enforcement officials came together Thursday morning to issue the warning. Officials call it a serious matter, but they also couldn’t provide an exact number on how many people were injured or killed in the city from people firing a gun into the air while celebrating the new year last year. They said firing so-called “celebratory gunshots” into the air can result in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO