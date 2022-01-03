ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Weeknd Teases New Music, ‘Dawn FM’ Track List in New Trailer

By Brenna Ehrlich
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (1/5): The Weeknd has continued to trickle out more information about his impending new album, Dawn FM, this time sharing the full track list for the album. The list appeared at the end of a short teaser video that also included some new music. And while the clip didn’t\ offer...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
coast1045.com

The Weeknd confirms new album ‘Dawn FM’ will drop on Friday

The Weeknd has announced that his new album Dawn FM will drop this Friday, January 7. The artist – real name Abel Tesfaye – teased the news over the New Year weekend on his Instagram. On Monday, The Weeknd confirmed that the album will be out this week, writing in a caption alongside a video teaser of new music: “new album : dawn FM // january 7th.”
MUSIC
NYLON

The Weeknd Announces Ambitious New Era & Album Dawn FM

As the years have gone by, The Weeknd has emerged as a star capable of building vibrant and immersive new worlds alongside his album releases. His 2020 album, After Hours, was arguably his first major endeavor drawing a line between Abel Tesfaye and The Weeknd persona, portraying the latter as the blood-covered, red-suited protagonist we now know and love navigating a dark, twisted world filled with drugs, parties, and women intent on killing him. Now, the “Blinding Lights” singer is doing it all again with its follow-up album, Dawn FM — his fifth studio album and the next chapter for his tortured main character.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Ben Gibbard
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Halsey
Person
Abel Tesfaye
Person
Yoko Ono
officialcharts.com

The Weeknd shares bold artwork and release date for new album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has announced the release date and eye-catching artowk of his new album, Dawn FM. In a semi-surprise drop, the record will drop in full this Friday (January 7) distributed by Republic Records and XO. On the cover for the LP, Abel Tesafaye appears to be heavily aged-up, wearing...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

The Weeknd Turns Into an Old Man for the Cover of His New Album, ‘Dawn FM’

Plenty of pop stars get tired of looking perfect all the time and do things to mess up or dirty up their images — but Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. the Weeknd, has taken that to a new level over the course of the past two years. In videos and other appearances for his “After Hours” album and its surreal bad-night-in-Las-Vegas storyline, he used prosthetics to make his face appear beaten, bruised, swathed in bandages and even overloaded with botox — and for his new album, “Dawn FM,” which drops this Friday, he’s apparently decided to age himself 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
variancemagazine.com

The Weeknd kicks off new year with brand new album 'Dawn FM'

What a way to kick off the new year than a brand new album from The Weeknd!. While Abel Tesfaye had been teasing the likelihood of a new record for months, he made it official earlier this week when he confirmed his new album Dawn FM, which is out today with just a few days' notice. It's quite the project, featuring some unexpected cameos from a mix of Tyler, the Creator; Lil Wayne; Quincy Jones; Jim Carrey and more.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Beard#Songwriting#Rolling Stone Guided#Theweeknd#Oneohtrix Point
Variety

The Weeknd Doubles Down on the ‘80s and Even Michael Jackson on the Upbeat ‘Dawn FM’: Album Review

The Weeknd’s music has always been based around a combination of light and darkness, as the truth-in-advertising title of his 2015 sophomore full-length album, “The Beauty Behind the Madness,” stated — love and hate, happiness and anger, hope and despair, and any number of other complimentary/ contradictory, yin-and-yang elements. That combination reached a new and unintended level when his last album, the blockbuster “After Hours,” was released on March 20, 2020 — just as the horrors of the pandemic became inescapable — and for many people it’s difficult to hear even that album’s most beautiful songs without feeling the chill...
MUSIC
Page Six

The Weeknd gets yet another new face for upcoming album, ‘Dawn FM’

It’s been nearly two years since The Weeknd released a new album — and it appears the wait felt even longer for the singer. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, released a teaser for his forthcoming album, “Dawn FM,” on Monday, and it shows the 31-year-old looking much older than his years.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy