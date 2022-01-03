Where Wisconsin basketball stands in ESPN's latest Bracketology

As Wisconsin gets ready for their toughest test of the season, ESPN Bracketology still sees the Badgers as a solid NCAA Tournament team.

The Badgers travel to Purdue to take on a team currently listed as a No. 1 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology.

Wisconsin currently stands as a No. 7 seed in the south region, and would have a first-round matchup against No. 10 seed Virginia Tech. Tonight is the chance for a serious resume boost as the Badgers take on a No. 1 seed on the road.

The Big Ten currently leads Lunardi’s projections with nine teams in the NCAA Tournament field, and no other conference has more than seven.