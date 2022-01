As Atlantans venture out of the home after an extended stay indoors, many are hungry to try some of the many new restaurants that have opened their doors and weathered the storm of the last year. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes spoke with three writers who contributed to an extensive article in Atlanta Magazine on the “Best New Restaurants of 2021.” Christiane Lauterbach is the magazine’s dining columnist and longtime editor of “Knife & Fork,” Sam Worley is deputy editor of Atlanta Magazine, and Mike Jordan is food and culture writer and editor-in-chief for Butter ATL. The three contributors discussed the restaurants that hit the spot in 2021.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO