MSU, UM Requiring Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test For Events

(CBS Detroit/AP) — Two Michigan universities now require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend certain events.

Michigan State University now requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend athletic, music, art and theater events on the East Lansing campus. The University of Michigan says everyone 12 and older must do so to attend indoor athletic events.

MSU says vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours will be required of all attendees ages 12 and older. Persons who cannot provide the required information won’t be allowed into the venue, it said.

According to U of M, one of the following will be required upon entry to an indoor venue:

An official, government-issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered

A photo or digital version of an official government-issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered

For U-M faculty/staff, displaying the ResponsiBLUE app to confirm compliance with the U-M COVID-19 vaccination requirement

For U-M students, displaying their valid MCard

A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest’s name and date the last test was administered. Over-the-counter or home testing kit results are not accepted

To meet the vaccine requirement, attendees must show their COVID-19 vaccination card or a digital image along with a photo ID matching the name on the card. Attendees who cannot provide proof of vaccination should bring a photo ID and either a printout or photo of their negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the event start time. People ages 17 and under accompanied by an adult will not be required to show a photo ID.

