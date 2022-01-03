ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU, UM Requiring Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test For Events

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago
(CBS Detroit/AP) — Two Michigan universities now require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend certain events.

Michigan State University now requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend athletic, music, art and theater events on the East Lansing campus. The University of Michigan says everyone 12 and older must do so to attend indoor athletic events.

MSU says vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours will be required of all attendees ages 12 and older. Persons who cannot provide the required information won’t be allowed into the venue, it said.

According to U of M, one of the following will be required upon entry to an indoor venue:

  • An official, government-issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered
  • A photo or digital version of an official government-issued vaccination card listing the guest’s name and dates the last dose was administered
  • For U-M faculty/staff, displaying the ResponsiBLUE app to confirm compliance with the U-M COVID-19 vaccination requirement
  • For U-M students, displaying their valid MCard
  • A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest’s name and date the last test was administered. Over-the-counter or home testing kit results are not accepted

To meet the vaccine requirement, attendees must show their COVID-19 vaccination card or a digital image along with a photo ID matching the name on the card. Attendees who cannot provide proof of vaccination should bring a photo ID and either a printout or photo of their negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the event start time. People ages 17 and under accompanied by an adult will not be required to show a photo ID.

CBS Detroit

Michigan Schools Hiring More Than 500 Mental Health Staffers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Schools across Michigan are recruiting 562 mental and physical health professionals, the governor announced as experts said the increase is needed after years of understaffing and overburdening schools. The effort to bolster the number of counselors, social workers, psychologists and nurses in schools is being...
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Additional Federal Team To Assist Henry Ford Hospital In Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — An additional federal is coming to Michigan to help the Henry Ford Hospital Wyandotte as it continues to treat COVID patients. The Michigan Department of Health of Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday that the extra assistance comes after the federal government granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request. A federal team recently extended its stay at Beaumont after the health system reported more than 750 COVID patients at its hospitals and 430 employees out with the virus.
WYANDOTTE, MI
