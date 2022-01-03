ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, PA

One injured after tractor-trailer hit-and-run in Ephrata

By Megan Talley
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTWks_0dbYHYGO00

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run accident involving a sedan and a tractor-trailer.

Police responded around 6:30 Sunday to the 1000 block of Rettew Mill Road, where the driver of the sedan said they were hit by a tractor-trailer as they both went through a roadway bend.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The driver said the tractor-trailer failed to stop after the crash and continued to drive westbound toward Meadow Valley Road. The 14-year-old passenger sustained a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The car was damaged and towed away from the scene.

One injured after fiery crash in Lancaster County

The tractor-trailer was described as being blue pulling a white box-style trailer and might have damage on the front driver’s side fender, wheel and/or rear tires and rims.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Fire damages home in Ephrata

EPHRATA Pa, (WHTM) — Fire crews were called to a house fire on the night of Friday, Jan. 7 in Ephrata, Lancaster County. County dispatch said it happened just before 10 p.m. on the 700 block of East Main Street in Ephrata Township. It took about an hour for crews to get the fire under […]
EPHRATA, PA
abc27 News

State trooper arrested in western Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has announced that a state trooper was arrested in Cambria County, Pennsylvania during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 8. According to the press release, Trooper Scott Myers was involved in an off-duty physical altercation with another man at a residence in Summerhill Township, Cambria […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

CLEARED: Accident on I-81N near Mechanicsburg, residual delays

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle crash on I-81 northbound in Mechanicsburg that caused a lane restriction near Exit 57: PA 114 has been cleared. Motorists should expect delays in their morning commute. To check the condition of major roadways, visit 511pa. As of 6:50 a.m., there are no words on deaths or injuries. […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ephrata, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
Ephrata, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Ephrata, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Whtm
abc27 News

PennDOT issues vehicle and speed restrictions on Midstate roads ahead of icy weather

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Ahead of frozen precipitation and potentially icy conditions on roadways on Sunday, Jan. 9, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. The agencies have also implemented various speed and vehicle restrictions ahead of the winter weather. Effective at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators worked Thursday to determine the cause of a fire that tore through a Philadelphia rowhome, killing 12 people, including two sisters and several of their children. Specialists from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives took photos and then entered the charred, three-story brick duplex, where the city’s deadliest single […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abc27 News

Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort

ISLAMABAD (AP) — At least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, officials said Saturday. Most of the victims died of hypothermia, officials said. Among them was an Islamabad police officer and seven other […]
ACCIDENTS
abc27 News

New Amtrak station in Middletown opening to travelers

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Amtrak customers in Middletown will have a brand new station to use starting Monday, Jan. 10. The project that cost nearly $50 million took several years to complete. Crews were on site today to work on the finishing touches. The station will easily connect travelers to bus and air transportation as […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy