One injured after tractor-trailer hit-and-run in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run accident involving a sedan and a tractor-trailer.

Police responded around 6:30 Sunday to the 1000 block of Rettew Mill Road, where the driver of the sedan said they were hit by a tractor-trailer as they both went through a roadway bend.

The driver said the tractor-trailer failed to stop after the crash and continued to drive westbound toward Meadow Valley Road. The 14-year-old passenger sustained a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The car was damaged and towed away from the scene.

The tractor-trailer was described as being blue pulling a white box-style trailer and might have damage on the front driver’s side fender, wheel and/or rear tires and rims.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.

