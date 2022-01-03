One injured after tractor-trailer hit-and-run in Ephrata
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run accident involving a sedan and a tractor-trailer.
Police responded around 6:30 Sunday to the 1000 block of Rettew Mill Road, where the driver of the sedan said they were hit by a tractor-trailer as they both went through a roadway bend.
The driver said the tractor-trailer failed to stop after the crash and continued to drive westbound toward Meadow Valley Road. The 14-year-old passenger sustained a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The car was damaged and towed away from the scene.
The tractor-trailer was described as being blue pulling a white box-style trailer and might have damage on the front driver’s side fender, wheel and/or rear tires and rims.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.
