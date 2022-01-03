7 inches of snow measured at Grandfather Mountain just days after crews battle wildfire

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is sharing photos of a snowy day atop the mountain.

According to a release, they measured seven inches of snow near the entrance gate of Grandfather Mountain around 8 a.m. Monday.

This snow comes just days after crews were working to contain the Lost Cove fire on the mountain .

The fire started on Christmas Eve and burned in the Wilson Creek area on the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County.

No buildings have been damaged or destroyed, fire officials said.

“Much of the 1,000-acre fire area burned with low intensity, removing leaf litter and fuels and minimizing loss of overstory trees,” officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Snow on Grandfather Mountain (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

The mountain is closed to visitors today and will reopen Tuesday, weather permitting.

Check www.grandfather.com for updates on Tuesday’s opening status.

