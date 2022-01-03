ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

7 inches of snow measured at Grandfather Mountain just days after crews battle wildfire

By Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpOah_0dbYHSy200

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is sharing photos of a snowy day atop the mountain.

According to a release, they measured seven inches of snow near the entrance gate of Grandfather Mountain around 8 a.m. Monday.

This snow comes just days after crews were working to contain the Lost Cove fire on the mountain .

The fire started on Christmas Eve and burned in the Wilson Creek area on the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County.

No buildings have been damaged or destroyed, fire officials said.

“Much of the 1,000-acre fire area burned with low intensity, removing leaf litter and fuels and minimizing loss of overstory trees,” officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzOWs_0dbYHSy200
    Snow on Grandfather Mountain (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkejK_0dbYHSy200
    Snow on Grandfather Mountain (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16itwh_0dbYHSy200
    Snow on Grandfather Mountain (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DO62b_0dbYHSy200
    Snow on Grandfather Mountain (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cB7N8_0dbYHSy200
    Snow on Grandfather Mountain (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7kVM_0dbYHSy200
    Snow on Grandfather Mountain (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

The mountain is closed to visitors today and will reopen Tuesday, weather permitting.

Check www.grandfather.com for updates on Tuesday’s opening status.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Avery County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Extreme Weather#Wghp#The U S Forest Service#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS 17

I heard thunder in North Carolina this winter, so when will it snow?

The weather folklore says if you hear thunder in the winter in North Carolina, then you can expect snow within 10 days. Not so fast. “While there is a small amount of science behind that folklore, most of the time it doesn’t work that way”, CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein said. This folklore is […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 17

CBS 17

4K+
Followers
768
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy