Wolves and Warriors Among Top Ten in 1A

A pair of KCII area boys basketball programs are taking class 1A by storm through the first half of the season. The Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves pull into the Christmas break with a 7-1 overall record and a perfect 6-0 mark in the Southeast Iowa Superconference North Division, putting them atop the...
The Golden State Warriors have been dealing with a myriad of injuries and COVID-19 related issues. That has hampered the play on the court for the team. They have lost two straight games and three of their last five. It has especially hurt the team on the offensive end of the court.
Ayo Dosunmu is only just beginning to process the impact he made in three seasons at Illinois. The Chicago Bulls rookie returned to the State Farm Center on Thursday night to a hearty homecoming, and his No. 11 jersey was raised to the arena’s rafters during a raucous halftime ceremony. “It was very emotional,” Dosunmu said. “I was trying to keep myself straight, smile through it all. I had a ...
A Thursday non-conference doubleheader took place for the Highland basketball teams this week and the Huskies dropped a pair of games to English Valleys. The Huskie girls lost a heartbreaker in double overtime with a 49-44 loss to the Bears (10-1). Highland led 25-17 at the break, but was outscored 21-13 in the second half to force overtime at 38-38. Both teams scored four points in the extra period before a 7-2 Bear spurt in the next four minutes to seize victory. The Bears’ Mia Ayers led all scorers with 24 points and Kennedy Axmear had 19 rebounds. The home Huskies were led by Dani Laughlin with 13 points and Abbi Stransky added 11. The boys trailed 28-15 at intermission and cut it to single digits in the third, but couldn’t get over the hump in a 55-37 English Valleys (6-4) win. Chase Schultz recorded 13 points and Connor Grinstead had 11.
Coming to the NBA is not an easy task. There are a lot of hardships along the way and the players who overcome them make a name for themselves in the league. Each year, many NBA prospects give their best to prove their worth to scouts via college basketball. Speaking...
Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
It was an important road trip for Winfield-Mt. Union basketball Friday that ended in a pair of wins over the Ravens at Hillcrest Union in Kalona. The Lady Wolves rolled to a wire-to-wire 60-15 victory. They opened the game on an 18-2 run that spanned the entire first quarter and led 39-4 at half, ultimately stretching the advantage to 45 by the end of the contest. The Lady Wolves outrebounded the Ravens by 16 and forced 23 turnovers while only committing 11. After the game head coach Mitch Wachs talked about the importance of his team’s defense feeding the offense and rebounding and turnovers played in the game story. “For us if we are locked down playing defense it’s so important for us to finish that possession with a rebound. We emphasize that all the time, ‘what good does it to do play 15 seconds of defense if you are going to give them another chance with a rebound?’ and I thought we controlled the defensive boards really well. We also caused turnovers. Those things allowed us to get out and get some easy buckets.”
When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
Earlier this week, fans were wondering where Thursday Night Football went. In just a few days, they’ll be wondering the same about Monday Night Football. The final weekend of NFL regular season football is more condensed, with the majority of games coming on Sunday. However, not every game this weekend will be played on Sunday.
In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
A long bus ride awaits the Mid-Prairie wrestling team as they get back to the dual schedule Thursday. The Hawks travel north to meet Camanche, Northeast Goose Lake and the home Bellevue Comets. Mid-Prairie enters action with a 4-6 dual record for the year. They have been off since a...
Two schools in the KCII listening area meet tonight at Hillcrest Union when the Ravens entertain the Winfield-Mt. Union boys and girls in a Superconference doubleheader. The Raven girls enter action with a 1-9 overall record, 0-6 in the Superconference. They were beaten at Lone Tree Tuesday 52-40. As a team the Ravens average 30 points while giving up 47, shoot 27% from the floor, 19% from three and 61% at the line. Individually, they are led by Esther Hughes 15 points, four rebounds, and three steals.
Three duals, three wins for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk wrestling team Thursday as they turned a long bus ride to Bellevue for a River Valley Conference quad meet into a business trip. The Golden Hawks stormed by Camanche 54-24. Mid-Prairie had wins in contested matches from Dom Shively at 160lbs...
The Highland basketball teams lost a pair of close Southeast Iowa Super Conference games on Tuesday against Pekin to start up the second half of the season. The girls game was nip and tuck the entire way with a 24-24 tie at the break, a 40-36 Pekin lead after three, and a 56-52 final score in favor of the Panthers (3-6). Kerrigan Pope recorded a double-double for the road squad with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Dani Laughlin paced the Huskies with 18 points on seven of 11 made shots and the junior had seven steals. Sarah Burton recorded 13 points and Abbi Stransky had 11. Both teams had 23 turnovers and Pekin had a slight advantage in the rebounding department 30-29. The Huskies dropped to 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
MONDAY NIGHT BOYS SCHEDULE (1/10):. NEW – Isabel Robson 14; Xiomara Coleman 9; Brooklyn Graham 4.
ASHLAND – Among the silver linings of the Southern Oregon women's basketball team's first Cascade Conference loss: it raised the stakes of Saturday's marquee matchup with Lewis-Clark State (Idaho). The Raiders (13-2 overall, 6-1 Cascade Conference) are back at Lithia Motors Pavilion, first to host last-place Walla Walla (Wash.)...
The Sigourney-Keota Savage wrestling team roared through a quad meet Thursday at North Mahaska, posting a perfect 3-0 night. SK beat Mount Pleasant by a 66-18 score. The Savages had wins in contested matches from Reanah Utterback at 106lbs by fall, DJ Hammes at 132lbs by fall, Jake Moore at 145lbs by fall, Evan Dawson at 152lbs by fall, Cade Molyneux at 160lbs by fall, Jack Clarahan at 170lbs by fall and Zach Smithart at 285lbs by fall.
The Bethel Warrior boys hosted the Tanana Wolves on Friday night, January 7th, 2022 – the first game played at the WarriorDome since March 2020. Excited fans cheered for the return of basketball after a long couple years with no games and warmly welcomed the Tanana Wolves, a 1A team. The score was tied at 47-47 with the clock ticking away the last seconds in the last quarter. Tanana won when John Erhart swished a 3-point shot with an assist from Savien Linnear to win the game 50-47. The game was live streamed online by Bethel Regional High School and broadcasted on the radio by KYUK. The Bethel Warriors are coached by Eric Jung and the Tanana Wolves are coached by Tanner Winters. The next game between the Warriors and Wolves will be Saturday, January 8th, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
It was Cancer Awareness Night on the mat Thursday in Washington with the Demons hosting a quadrangular along with area schools Columbus Community/Winfield-Mt. Union and WACO as well as Southeast Conference foe Fort Madison. The Bloodhounds swept the quad by going 3-0 while the three area teams beat up on...
