Wolves and Warriors Among Top Ten in 1A

It was an important road trip for Winfield-Mt. Union basketball Friday that ended in a pair of wins over the Ravens at Hillcrest Union in Kalona. The Lady Wolves rolled to a wire-to-wire 60-15 victory. They opened the game on an 18-2 run that spanned the entire first quarter and led 39-4 at half, ultimately stretching the advantage to 45 by the end of the contest. The Lady Wolves outrebounded the Ravens by 16 and forced 23 turnovers while only committing 11. After the game head coach Mitch Wachs talked about the importance of his team’s defense feeding the offense and rebounding and turnovers played in the game story. “For us if we are locked down playing defense it’s so important for us to finish that possession with a rebound. We emphasize that all the time, ‘what good does it to do play 15 seconds of defense if you are going to give them another chance with a rebound?’ and I thought we controlled the defensive boards really well. We also caused turnovers. Those things allowed us to get out and get some easy buckets.”

8 HOURS AGO