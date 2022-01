New Bern Historical Society’s February 16th Lunch & Learn program brings a collection of fascinating stories, recently re-discovered. Through the years, New Bern’s Black residents have answered America’s call to arms and served honorably in every conflict. Many of those veterans are buried in historic Greenwood Cemetery. What began as a project by the American Legion Post 539 to clean the graves of the cemetery’s Black veterans expanded with research by the Historical Society into the men’s lives and service. As each veteran’s headstone was identified, and with every layer of age and grime painstakingly removed, their unknown or forgotten stories were clarified. We can now publicly honor these men who fought and died in every major conflict from the Civil War to Desert Storm.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO