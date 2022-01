It has been 15 years since the Ferrari P4/5 by Pininfarina was built for James Glickenhaus and yet it remains one of the most iconic, one-off Ferrari models in recent memory. Making the P4/5 and its story particularly noteworthy is the fact that it continues to be driven frequently by Glickenhaus, unlike so many other rare Ferrari models that are kept in collections and never see the light of day. With this in mind, the car gets very dirty and Larry Kosilla from AMMY NYC was recently tasked with giving it a thorough clean and detail and performing a complete paint correction.

