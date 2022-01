JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–It is simple for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and they make it to the playoffs for the third time in four years. On paper, that may appear easy considering the Colts are 9-7 and the Jaguars are 2-14. Recent history, however, has not been on the Colts’ side in Jacksonville. They have lost five straight games in Jacksonville as well as another road game against them in London back in 2016. Their last win in Jacksonville was in 2014. They have also lost seven of the last 12 meetings against Jacksonville. The Colts had to hold on and win a hard-fought contest at home over the Jags 23-17 on November 14, 2021.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO