Are Travel Bans the Way to Stop Omicron? Some Experts Say No.

By Lydia Storks
allears.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the situation with COVID-19 continues to change and develop, AllEars will be bringing you the latest relevant news that could affect a theme park visit. a lot of changing travel policies since COVID-19 first started to circulate 2 years ago. Several countries closed their borders at one point...

News On 6

Oklahoma Health Experts Say Travel Increase Could Help Omicron Variant Spread

Health experts say the recent rise in traveling and gathering for the holidays could cause the Omicron Variant to spread faster than other variants. Tulsa International Aiport says about 125,000 people are scheduled to come in and out of Tulsa between December 20 and January 3rd, a number that has some health experts worried. Airport officials say this is usually the busiest time of the year for traveling mainly because of the holiday season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
State
Florida State
NEWS: U.K. Updates COVID-19 Testing Requirements for International Travel

As the situation with COVID-19 continues to change and develop, AllEars will be bringing you the latest relevant news that could affect a theme park visit. The travel industry has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic since it began in 2020. Both domestic and international travel has been...
#Omicron#Covid#Allears
Click10.com

‘I feel safer on a cruise ship than at home,’ travel expert says

MIAMI – Stewart “The Cruise Guy” Chiron said he feels safer on a cruise ship than at home, flying on an airplane, staying in a hotel, or going to a theme park. The frequent cruiser said every cruise he has been on has required indoor face mask use, COVID-19 vaccines, coronavirus testing, and quarantine.
MIAMI, FL
leedaily.com

Omicron Variant Probably Doesn’t Cause Severe Symptoms, Expert Says

According to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the then commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, as of now, there’s no proof that states the omicron variant of the COVID-19 leads to severe symptoms due to disease. Gottlieb claimed that the new variant of the virus is probably more contagious than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS: U.S. Breaks Worldwide Record for New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

As the situation with COVID-19 continues to change and develop, AllEars will be bringing you the latest relevant news that could affect a theme park visit. The past few weeks, the COVID-19 case numbers have been surging in the United States. In Florida, the state has been setting new daily...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS: Hong Kong Bans International Travel From 8 Countries Including the U.S.

There have been a lot of changes to international travel restrictions over the past few months due to COVID-19. Back in November, the U.S. relaxed international travel restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but put some back in place the following month due to the emerging Omicron variant. These restrictions are no longer in place and, as other countries are also moving to reduce international travel restrictions, Hong Kong is implementing more.
TRAVEL
Boston Globe

What experts say about planning your 2022 vacation as Omicron surges

There was a time, about three years ago to be exact, when I could sit at my computer and gleefully bang out suggestions for far-flung places to visit in the coming year with devil-may-care keystrokes. The sense of adventure was palpable and my suitcase would tingle in anticipation. Can a suitcase tingle? Stop asking so many questions.
LIFESTYLE
theintelligencer.com

Israeli ministry urges nixing travel ban amid omicron surge

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Travelers from the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries should be cleared for landing in Israel, the Health Ministry recommended on Thursday. The ministry said all countries should be removed from Israel’s “red” no-travel list, including the United Arab Emirates, the United...
WORLD
The Independent

Austria tightens virus measures to slow down omicron spread

Austria s government announced new measures Thursday to slow down the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant in the Alpine country.“We have to adjust to a new situation with omicron, we have to adjust to the fact that the infection numbers will increase quickly,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters in Vienna Existing measures such as banning the unvaccinated from many stores and cultural venues will be more strictly implemented as of next week, and the use of masks — FFP2 or K95 types — outdoors will be made mandatory if a distance from other people of at least two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to "piss off" those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the numbers who answered the December 18 call to protest, when 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protests oppose a planned law that will require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. On Thursday, France's lower house of parliament passed the controversial bill in a first reading. The government has said it expects the new requirements to be implemented by January 15, although lawmakers in the Senate could now delay the process.
PROTESTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making...
WORLD
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH

