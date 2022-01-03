Trolls LIVE! comes to Charleston in February

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Trolls LIVE! is coming to the Capitol City.

Officials with the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center say the performance is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13 at The Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets for the show go on sale starting at $15 beginning 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7 and will be available for purchase on the Trolls LIVE! website , the Coliseum Box Office, or online at ticketmaster.com .

Officials say there are also a limited number of tickets available for the Trolls LIVE! VIP party, starting at $109. The VIP Party perks include premium seating for the show, a souvenir lanyard and an after-show photo opportunity with Poppy and Branch.

Tickets start at $15. Tickets are available at the Coliseum Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com.

Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of tickets are

available for the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party, starting at $109. VIP Party perks include premium show seating, a

souvenir lanyard, and an after-show photo opp with your favorite hosts, Poppy and Branch

Three shows have been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and one show on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 12 p.m.

The show brings the world of Trolls to life through an “interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love,” according to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Officials say the story begins when the Trolls’ “Hug Time” is put at risk, leading to a musical show to save it.

The event will utilize the latest in puppetry, media technology, scenic projection, special effects and interactive surprises.

For more information on Trolls LIVE! visit the event’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.