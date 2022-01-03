ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genius of Nakobe Dean on display as Georgia football sets up rematch against Alabama

By Connor Riley
 5 days ago
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) of the Bulldog football team after defeating the Wolverines from the University of Michigan, 34-11, in the 2021 College Football Playoff semifinal game, played at the Orange Bowl, December 31, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo credit Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications. (Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Commun/Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Commun)

Nakobe Dean called it out before it happened. If you watch the film, you see him signal with his arm to watch the motion coming from Michigan prior to the snap.

The Wolverines then tried to use the eye candy to fool the Georgia defense and set up a play-action pass. Dean though remained disciplined and didn’t fall for the trap.

Doing so gave him a free shot at Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and Dean came up with a sack to give him team-leading 6.0 on the season.

Dean was one of the many Georgia defenders that had a standout game against Michigan. The Georgia defense bounced back in a big way, with the Wolverines not scoring its first touchdown until there was 4:25 left in the fourth quarter. By then, the starters were long gone from the game.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Memphis' Jenkins enters protocols, 14th NBA coach to do so

Memphis assistant Brad Jones walked into what he thought was the Grizzlies’ locker room in Brooklyn a few days ago, then wondered if he was in the right place. There was only one other person in the room — and Jones had no idea who the person was.
