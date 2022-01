The U.S. recorded 1,082,549 new daily COVID-19 cases on Jan. 3, an all-time high, according to data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. During the latest surge driven by the omicron and delta variants, however, health officials have urged a shift to focus on hospitalizations as the key metric to gauge virus transmission and to steer public health guidance rather than case counts. That's because the virus is spreading in a different landscape than earlier surges, with wider vaccination coverage and testing.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO