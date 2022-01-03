ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, FL

Snow spotted in some parts of northwest Florida early this morning

By Kristen Kennedy
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iom1J_0dbYEagf00

PANAMA CITY, Florida ( WMBB ). – Some folks in northwest Florida woke up to snow flurries and light snow falling as wrap-around moisture from a large area of low pressure dipped into the Panhandle, overlapping with cold air.

The snow was mainly seen in Okaloosa and Walton county. In Walton, light snow was reported as far north as Paxton and as far south as Freeport. Any frozen precipitation that did fall did not stick to the ground as temperatures at the surface were running above 32 degrees.

For the latest forecast, click here .

Our News 13 viewers shared lots of video and photos on social media this morning. Check out some of their media, below.

Snow in DeFuniak Spring, FL captured by Tiffany Crile

Snow in Freeport, FL captured by Chrissy Lessner

Snow in Paxton, FL captured by Miranda Smith

Snow flurries seen in Freeport, FL from Buddy Neer

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WMBB

Panhandle Weather 1-7-2022

Surface high pressure will begin to shift east of the area through the period as easterly and southeasterly flow develop. In the upper levels southwesterly flow will increase ahead of our next cold front, which will move in late Sunday into Monday. Embedded in this southwesterly flow will be a weak shortwavemoving north out of […]
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

Dog rescued after falling into 30-foot well

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — A dog was rescued by the Ponce De Leon Fire Department after falling down a 30-foot hole.  The dog was missing for close to a week and was in the well for a couple of days before he was found. Eventually, neighbors realized that the plywood lid covering their […]
PONCE DE LEON, FL
WMBB

Wewahitchka city leaders address construction flaws of new fire station

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Wewahitchka city commissioners are at odds with a local contractor over the new fire station property. As our media partner, the Port St. Joe Star newspaper is reporting, city officials said there are construction flaws. Wewahitchka city leaders discussed problems with their new fire station project during a special meeting last […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

Floodwaters lowered significantly for South Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Flooding is a familiar issue many struggles with across the Panhandle. Northwest Florida Water Management officials took to the podium at the Bay County Chamber’s First Friday, Jan. 7 to talk about the issue. One project, in particular, is giving some much-needed relief to a Washington County Pine Ridge Drive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Freeport, FL
City
Paxton, FL
County
Walton County, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Freeport, FL
Sports
WMBB

Walton County car fire shuts down westbound lane of I-10

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One westbound lane of I-10 was shut down near mile marker 93 due to a car fire Saturday morning, According to Walton County Fire Rescue. Walton County Fire Rescue, Argyle VFD, and Ponce de Leon VFD responded to the scene. According to Walton County Fire Rescue, no one was injured. […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven gives away hundreds of trees at A.L. Kinsaul Park

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Lynn Haven gave away 300 trees at Kinsaul Park Saturday morning. Lynn Haven residents could choose between red maples, river birch and two kinds of crepe myrtles. Tree giveaways have been consistently happening across Bay County. “Our house is literally just a house with grass planted around […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Body found at landfill in Campbellton

CAMPBELLTON, Fla. (WMBB) — A body was found at a Springhill landfill on Highway 273 in Campbellton, Florida on Saturday afternoon. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the body didn’t originate in Jackson County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation once they arrive. If anyone has any information […]
CAMPBELLTON, FL
WMBB

Panama City Center for the Arts opens two new exhibits

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the new year, brings new art galleries. The Panama City Center for the Arts has opened two new art exhibits this month, featuring southern living through the eyes of a local photographer. “Both of our new exhibits are by artist Cana Yilmaz she is a local photographer and she […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Florida#Buddy Neer#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Road safety improvements on Highway 231

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is trying to improve safety and decrease traffic accidents on U.S. Highway 231. There have recently been several deadly crashes near the intersection of 231 and County Highway 167. Officials said it appears that one of the main issues is that when people on Highway 167 […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Update on South Walton underpass construction

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of transportation officially broke ground on the Highway 98/County Road 30A pedestrian underpass in March of last year. Since then, the area has seen different traffic shifts as work continues on the $5.6 million project. “Right now they are on the north side of that tunnel,” FDOT […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Arnold takes down Mosley at home Friday night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys basketball team took down Mosley 49-46 at home on Friday night. The Marlins improved to 6-10 and will host Wakulla on Tuesday, January 11. The Dolphins fall to 8-8 and will host North Bay Monday, December 10.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Tornado confirmed in Defuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla (WMBB) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Sunday near Defuniak Springs. Agency meteorologists surveyed the area affected Monday morning and said this type of weather event is pretty rare for the time of year. “We confirmed that there was a brief EF0 tornado that touched down and […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Mosley wrestler Nick Hejke breaks Bay County high school win record

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley wrestler Nick Hejke broke the Bay County high school career wins record in his first match at the Panhandle Championships tournament at Mosley on Friday. Hejke notched 243 career wins, passing Arnold high school and Penn State alum Richie McClanahan’s record of 242 set in 2017. The senior was […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Alleged motorcycle bandits arrested in connection to Thunder Beach theft

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a lengthy investigation, law enforcement has arrested three men in connection to the theft of several motorcycles during the Thunder Beach Fall Rally. 42-year-old Christopher Hill, 19-year-old William Hill and 31-year-old Jared Billingsley from Graceville, are all facing grand theft auto charges. Christopher Hill is facing an additional […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

A unique species from Panama City is now on threatened species list

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Federal wildlife officials have added the Panama City crayfish to the endangered species list Tuesday. Without protection, they said the crustacean could become extinct shortly. But local officials said they are trying to keep that from happening. The Panama City crayfish’s natural habitat is freshwater pine-filled ditches and wetlands. But […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New businesses continue to open in PCB amid setbacks and supply chain issues

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — New businesses continue to flock to Bay County, despite recent challenges. Supply chain issues and COVID-19 have caused setbacks in the process of opening a storefront, according to some local business owners. Kurt Fadden, an Island Fin Poke Company franchise owner, said the opening process of his storefront has […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy