ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Without A Trace: The Vanishing Of Tiffany Daniels In Florida

By Danielle Shockey
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztzWj_0dbYDmFA00

At 4:43 p.m. on August 12, 2013, Tiffany Daniels, born March 11, 1988, left her job as a theater technician at Pensacola State College in Pensacola, Florida.

Tiffany told her supervisor that she would not be returning for a few days but did not say why.

Tiffany’s roommate saw her return to their house that afternoon but was on a phone call, and by the time his call was complete, Tiffany had left again.

She never returned home and has never been seen or heard from again.

Because she had told her supervisor she would be taking time off, Tiffany was not reported missing until the end of the week, after she had failed to return to work.

Her friends and family were unaware of any plans she might have made that would explain her absence. Tiffany’s roommate also reported that she had left unusually early for work that day after “some strange activity” even earlier that morning.

A security camera on the Pensacola Beach Bridge connecting Gulf Breeze and Santa Rosa islands recorded her car crossing the bridge almost three hours after she had left work.

Eight days after her disappearance, her vehicle was found at a parking lot in Pensacola Beach.

A jogger, who also was a friend of the Daniels’ family, recognized Tiffany’s 4Runner in a parking lot at Park West in Pensacola Beach near Fort Pickens, at the western end of Santa Rosa Island, on August 20, eight days after she was last seen.

In the SUV were Tiffany’s bicycle, cell phone, purse with wallet, some clothes, paintings, a jug of water, and a jar of peanut butter.

After the SUV was towed to the police garage for examination, investigators found two fingerprints, one on the door handle and the other on the steering wheel, that could not be matched to Tiffany or any of the investigators who had worked on the car.

A resident of a nearby condominium said the car had “definitely” not been there until two days earlier. Two other residents told police that they had seen a man getting out of the car earlier that day.

Several theories have been put forth to account for Tiffany’s disappearance, ranging from foul play to accidental drowning.

Based on an anonymous tip and several reported sightings further west along Interstate 10, Tiffany’s family believes she was a victim of human trafficking and may still be alive.

After the discovery of Tiffany’s SUV, there have been very few tips in the case. Sightings in nearby states have been reported but never verified.

Tiffany’s mother believes she may have been a victim of human sex trafficking.

If you have information in Tiffany Daniels’s case or her whereabouts, you are asked to call Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1900.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 13

Dara Jent
5d ago

CHECK CANADAall these missing Florida girls, yet I read a girls post one time who wasnt from my area, who told of a place under ground that she escaped from, saying she didn't know where it was located, somewhere in a large wooded area, that there girls who had been taken and were drugged and held there until shipped to Canada. The only reason her story stuck out to me was because she was states away and the story she told, I've heard stories very very similar about there being such a place under ground in my home town ( but no idea where ) the "cocktail" they shoot the girls up with, etc. etc. it sounds far fetched however, it also would make sense. js

Reply
3
Perdido River fungal research Center
5d ago

there was a little publicity on her disappearance but it was not much and then nothing until now. I've often thought about this young woman, her family deserves closure and so does she.

Reply
2
Vinny BagoDonuts
5d ago

If she's not a Tik Tok star, we probably won't hear much more about this.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Pensacola Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Gulf Breeze, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Endangered Plant City Man Found Safe

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A missing and endangered Plant City man, Kenneth Andrews, has been located safe, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing and endangered man from Plant City. Kenneth Andrews, 34, was last seen...
PLANT CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Politics#Pensacola State College#4runner#Suv
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Missing-Endangered Plant City Man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing and endangered man from Plant City. Kenneth Andrews, 34, was last seen on January 4, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., at his home located near the intersection of James L Redman Parkway and E Trapnell Road. Andrews was seen leaving in a white 2003 Ford Excursion bearing Florida tag 659RMB. Andrews is bipolar and had sent messages of self-harm to family members.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman Promotes Five On Friday

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL. – On Friday, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman announced the promotion of five sheriff’s office members to new ranks. “This is an outstanding day for our agency and community,” commented Sheriff Hoffman. “I am proud to promote five deserving members who have elevated through the ranks by leading with integrity and respect. They will undoubtedly do great things with their continued commitment to serving the citizens of Sarasota County.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
95K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy