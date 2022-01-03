Without A Trace: The Vanishing Of Tiffany Daniels In Florida

At 4:43 p.m. on August 12, 2013, Tiffany Daniels, born March 11, 1988, left her job as a theater technician at Pensacola State College in Pensacola, Florida.

Tiffany told her supervisor that she would not be returning for a few days but did not say why.

Tiffany’s roommate saw her return to their house that afternoon but was on a phone call, and by the time his call was complete, Tiffany had left again.

She never returned home and has never been seen or heard from again.

Because she had told her supervisor she would be taking time off, Tiffany was not reported missing until the end of the week, after she had failed to return to work.

Her friends and family were unaware of any plans she might have made that would explain her absence. Tiffany’s roommate also reported that she had left unusually early for work that day after “some strange activity” even earlier that morning.

A security camera on the Pensacola Beach Bridge connecting Gulf Breeze and Santa Rosa islands recorded her car crossing the bridge almost three hours after she had left work.

Eight days after her disappearance, her vehicle was found at a parking lot in Pensacola Beach.

A jogger, who also was a friend of the Daniels’ family, recognized Tiffany’s 4Runner in a parking lot at Park West in Pensacola Beach near Fort Pickens, at the western end of Santa Rosa Island, on August 20, eight days after she was last seen.

In the SUV were Tiffany’s bicycle, cell phone, purse with wallet, some clothes, paintings, a jug of water, and a jar of peanut butter.

After the SUV was towed to the police garage for examination, investigators found two fingerprints, one on the door handle and the other on the steering wheel, that could not be matched to Tiffany or any of the investigators who had worked on the car.

A resident of a nearby condominium said the car had “definitely” not been there until two days earlier. Two other residents told police that they had seen a man getting out of the car earlier that day.

Several theories have been put forth to account for Tiffany’s disappearance, ranging from foul play to accidental drowning.

Based on an anonymous tip and several reported sightings further west along Interstate 10, Tiffany’s family believes she was a victim of human trafficking and may still be alive.

After the discovery of Tiffany’s SUV, there have been very few tips in the case. Sightings in nearby states have been reported but never verified.

Tiffany’s mother believes she may have been a victim of human sex trafficking.

If you have information in Tiffany Daniels’s case or her whereabouts, you are asked to call Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1900.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon